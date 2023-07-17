Keystone pipes

Pipeline development has done poorly since the Trudeau Liberals took power in 2015, but so has the bureaucracy that once guided their development. 

UCP officials have been warning for months that an emissions cap on Alberta’s oil sands amounts to a de facto production cut.

Now an analysis by US advisory firm, S&P Global, has confirmed the worst fears, echoing what Premier Danielle Smith has been saying all along: that oil sands producers will likely have to cut up to 1.3 million barrels per day — at least 25% — to reduce Ottawa’s emissions targets of 42% by 2030.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Energy Institute has released the Statistical Review of World Energy, and it shows global energy use has not only recovered from the pandemic, it is now 3% higher than it was pre-Covid. The relentless human desire for energy continues. In 2022, humans used 1% more energy than they did the year before and 70% of that growth was from China. Wind plus solar at 6.1%.

Wind power now makes 3.75% of total global primary energy. Solar makes 2.4%. China permitted more coal power plants last year than any time in the last seven years. It's the equivalent of about two new coal power plants per week, The country has quadrupled the amount of new coal power approvals in 2022 compared to 2021. China last year approved the largest expansion of coal fired power plants since 2015 despite its vow to begin phasing down the use of fossil fuel in just three years. The coal power capacity that China began building in 2022 was six times as much as the rest of the world combined.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's green coalition gave the green light to restart 27 coal fired power plants until March 2024. https://canadafreepress.com/article/coal-usage-hits-record-high

Canada is circling the drain . . . there is NOTHING today to replace Oil & Gas and likely will be nothing at the end of this Century that works.

Canada's total Annual Global Emissions are a paltry 1.6%, miniscule and completely irrelevant in the big picture. Oil Exploration & Production in Canada is a tiny fraction of that total. Canada is becoming an Economic Basket Case under the Turdough Regime . . .

Top climate scientists have blown the whistle to reveal that they were “ordered” to “cover up” the truth about the alleged “global warming” on Earth.

For the past six years, the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been diligently compiling an authoritative report on the full extent of man-made global warming.

And according to a leak, it apparently shows that global temperatures haven’t increased in 15 years.

https://newsaddicts.com/top-climate-scientists-blow-whistle-expose-cover-up/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter

Goose
Goose

https://www.westernstandard.news/business/kuwait-iraq-look-to-surpass-canada-in-oil-production/article_505a7740-24cf-11ee-8cd0-f3d0eada4d34.html

mcumming
mcumming

This has been obvious for along time that these stupid socialists thinking about Canada's stupid idea of saving the world by cutting our economy down by killing the emissions down from 1.5% which is our world share.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Spending $Billions ( & how many thousands of lost jobs / investment ) denying reality has been an on going exercise of Trudope & Singh. All this while the Chinese, Saudi's, Venezuelans, & Russians laugh all the way to the bank. One doesn't have to look far to see where Trudope's massive, personnel financial gains have come from the last 8 years. And these crooks are going to Dubai to discuss CO2 emissions?!! Bob Hope couldn't have asked for better material.

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

I am OK with Mr. Trudeau's cuts.....if every drop of oil used in this country has to meet the same standard. You import oil from Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Russia....every drop has to meet the same standard. Every last one.

And, no offsets with "green credits", no rebates to Easterners to offset the hike in prices....nothing.

Personally, I think Ms. Smith ought to be saying that oil and gas will be with us for the foreseeable future and while moves such as a small nuke to make steam (always was a good idea even when the AESO suggested it back in 2005), there ought not be any attempt to reduce the amount of trace, harmless gas CO2 being put into the atmosphere

guest356
guest356

We should take a page out of Ralphs book and tell QC and the East that we will reduce emissions the same as their imported oil providers reduce emissions. Just to make it fair and equitable within Canada. What are the odds that anything fair and equitable occurs in Canada between QC and the West with Zoolanders cabal in power..

