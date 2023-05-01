Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer Glen Resler confirmed that a writ was issued on Monday to administer elections across Alberta.
The 31st Provincial General Election will be held on May 29.
“We are excited to welcome Albertans back to the polls this month,” said Resler.
“Returning Officers have been appointed, and we are in the process of recruiting and training nearly 20,000 Election Officers to conduct voting in the 87 electoral divisions across the province.”
Voter Eligibility
Canadian citizens who reside in Alberta and are at least 18 years of age or older on Election Day are eligible to vote in the Provincial General Election.
Voter Registration
Electors may register to vote online at www.voterlink.ab.ca until May 17, by contacting Elections Alberta or their local returning office before 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Electors can also register to vote at any advance voting location in Alberta or at their assigned voting place on Election Day.
Electors who are already registered to vote at their current address do not need to register again.
Voter Identification
- To vote in the 2023 Provincial General Election, electors are required to prove their identity and current address. There are several ways to do this, including:
- Providing one piece of Government-issued photo ID, including the voter’s full name, current address, and a photo.
- Providing two pieces of ID, both containing the voter’s full name and one that lists their current physical address.
- Having another registered elector with identification that resides in their voting area vouch for them.
- Having an authorized signatory complete an attestation form.
- More than 50 different types of identification have been authorized by the Chief Electoral Officer to be used as identification to vote.
Key Timelines
Electors have 28 days to vote by Special Ballot beginning on Monday. Special Ballots may be completed in the returning office, picked up by a designate of the elector, or mailed to the elector anywhere in the world.
Applications can be submitted online on the Elections Alberta website.
Candidate nominations are now open and end on May 11, at 2 p.m.
Advance voting begins on Tuesday, May 23, and ends on Saturday, May 27.
Election Day is Monday, May 29. All voting places will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Unofficial results will be available after voting closes on Election Day.
Official results will be announced on June 8, at 10 a.m.
Returning Offices
Returning offices in all electoral divisions open today across Alberta. Returning offices are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Voting Days from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New for 2023, Satellite Offices are also being opened in six geographically large electoral divisions to provide more service options for electors.
These include:
- 54 – Cardston-Siksika
- 55 – Central Peace-Notley
- 59 – Drumheller-Stettler
- 60 – Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche
- 77 – Peace River
- 80 – Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre
Satellite Offices are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Voting Days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For any questions or concerns regarding the provincial election, visit www.elections.ab.ca, call 1-877-422-VOTE, or email info@elections.ab.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.