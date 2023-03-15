Popular discount department chain Zellers is returning to Alberta next week with three locations announced by the retailer.
Founded in 1931, Zellers ceased operations in 2013 with its last stores closing in 2020 following a period of liquidation.
Nevertheless, operator Hudson’s Bay Company is continuing attempts to revive the brand name with 25 locations proposed across Canada, a year-and-a-half after the launch of a pop-up store in Burlington, ON.
Albertans will be able to visit the nostalgic retailer in Medicine Hat Mall, Kingsway Garden Mall in Edmonton, and Calgary’s Sunridge Mall.
Although the popular dining area will not be returning with the stores — which numbered 350 across Canada in 1999 — Zellers plans to “mobilize a fleet of food trucks” which will visit the different locations shortly after launch.
All 25 stores will open March 23 along with Zellers.ca, an e-commerce site designed to bring Zellers “to nearly every community in Canada”.
In a statement, HBC said: “Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel, and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey.”
“At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson’s Bay will be between 8,000- 10,000 sq ft., depending on location.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.