Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Sound the alarm! It’s only January 5th and, already, the eastern Canada old boys club is taking aim at Alberta’s economy.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the federal government is moving ahead with its plan to introduce "Just Transition" legislation early this year.

shut off the pumps

"Canada reiterated our commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2023, two years earlier than the G20 commitment." Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, on Canada’s position and achievements on climate change at COP27. November 21st 2022.

Columnist

Josh Andrus is a Columnist for the Western Standard based outside of Calgary, Alberta. He is also the Executive Director of Project Confederation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.