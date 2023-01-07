"Canada reiterated our commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by 2023, two years earlier than the G20 commitment." Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, on Canada’s position and achievements on climate change at COP27. November 21st 2022.
Sound the alarm! It’s only January 5th and, already, the eastern Canada old boys club is taking aim at Alberta’s economy.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the federal government is moving ahead with its plan to introduce "Just Transition" legislation early this year.
That puts Canada on the brink of a constitutional crisis unseen since 1980 when the prime minister's father, Pierre Trudeau, unveiled his National Energy Program (NEP.) The NEP decimated Alberta’s energy industry and cemented a deep feeling of resentment towards Ottawa for an entire generation of Albertans.
But Justin Trudeau's "Just Transition" is actually far worse than the NEP.
The NEP was designed to take Alberta's wealth, but it was designed to do so while actually growing the oil and gas industry. The "Just Transition" plan is about shutting down the oil and gas industry entirely.
It would be the final nail in the coffin for oil and gas in this province and — despite what the federal government claims — it would see tens of thousands of Albertans 'transitioned,' not to a new job in the alternative energy industry, but onto the unemployment line.
Danielle Smith, Alberta's new firebrand Premier, immediately fired back, saying: "Albertans, not Ottawa, will manage and diversify our resource sector how Albertans see fit — not the prime minister."
She’s right. Natural resources are the exclusive constitutional jurisdiction of the province of Alberta, not the federal government.
And yet, the federal government has continually refused to stay in its lane.
No other industry in Canada is facing such a deliberately forced transition as a part of the climate hysteria running through the halls of Parliament. No industry in vote-rich Ontario or Quebec is being threatened. In fact, they're being offered even more subsidies and support.
It is clear now the federal government is only focused on the destruction of Alberta.
Premier Smith had more to say: "Mr. Trudeau needs to understand Albertans are not interested in having our largest industry phased out of existence by Ottawa politicians who have no idea about the lengths our province and industry are going to in order to make our energy industry the most environmentally responsible oil and gas source in the entire world."
The Alberta government has not only a right, but a duty to defend our province's economic and political interests when the federal government violates the constitutional order of our country.
It is up to Danielle Smith and the rest of her government to defend and restore Alberta's constitutional jurisdiction. All signs point to the need to establish greater provincial autonomy very soon — before our economic future is phased out by the federal government.
If you thought this year was going to be quieter than last year, it seems you were sorely mistaken.
Sound the alarm! 2023 is already shaping up to be a battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.