Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.
Alberta’s environment and utilities ministers are sounding alarm bells over the federal government’s plans to decarbonize the electricity grid.
On Tuesday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson outlined the Liberal government’s vision in Vancouver for decarbonizing Canada’s electrical grid by 2035. It comes as Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is preparing draft regulations for release sometime in October.
In typical ‘good cop-bad cop’ fashion, Wilkinson held out a bag of carrots in the form of new investment tax credits and programs for renewable electricity projects and technology upgrades while Guilbeault sat on the sidelines holding the the stick.
Although Wilkinson held out the prospect of “compromise” around issues such as affordability and standing of assets, UCP cabinet ministers who have dealt with him and Guilbeault on the matter expressed grave concerns.
In a joint statement, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz and Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf said Alberta would not recognize any target that will massively drive up the cost of Alberta power bills while simultaneously risking the integrity of Alberta’s grid.
“Under normal circumstances, this would be welcome news. Unfortunately, the federal government has a track record of announcing tax credits and programs and then failing to follow through,” Schulz said.
She noted the amount of funding announced today, approximately $40 billion, is “a pittance” compared with the estimated $1.7 trillion in funding that would be required to fully transition the grid by 2035. Alberta has instead proposed 2050.
“Alarmingly, reports indicate that Minister Wilkinson and Minister Guilbeault are considering prohibiting access to these funds, should they ever become available, to provinces that will not commit to their unrealistic 2035 timeline.”
This would obviously penalize the provinces most in need of assistance in transitioning to a carbon-neutral grid, including Alberta, she said.
Neudorf was equally reticent over comments from Wilkinson regarding Alberta’s “robust” renewable power market which he said is leading the country.
“Alberta is Canada’s leader in renewable electricity development. However, there are many concerning issues around the rapid pace of development, which is why we have recently paused approvals to review how renewable projects move forward,” Neudorf said.
Neudorf acknowledged that renewables will play a key part in Alberta’s electrical grid, “but it is essential that we do this right so Albertans are able to count on reliable electricity without intermittency.”
“We are rapidly reducing emissions, but Ottawa’s goal for net zero by 2035 is overly ambitious and poses significant challenges for electricity reliability and affordability. Not to mention, their upcoming Clean Electricity Regulation and other policies are driving instability and uncertainty.”
The Western Standard has reached out to Minister Wilkinson for comment.
(6) comments
We need to start looking to separate and start doing the things that would be necessary for us to do that. If it then turns out we dont have to separate, all and good. But if we DO Need to, we wont be scrambling. premier Moe of Sask. has said it bluntly---2035 just isnt possible. Wish all you want. (and BTW, net zero would actually harm the world, if the world ever actually got there. Europe has thrown in the towel. Back to coal-fired plants there--never mind "clean" natural gas. We also need to start factoring in the other harm being done by the federal Clown show. Inflation in grocery prices due to the "carbon tax", etc. which appears will never stop (and which takes money from Albertans into federal bank accounts so that they can P*** it away around the world, while causing more inflation.....Given enough of this kind of activity and Canada wont be worth saving, even if it should turn out that saving it is possible. We need some hard "NO"'s and provincial muscle flexing that we arent going to allow the feds to shove any of this down our throats. And we need to mean it.
Wishing all our provincial MP's good luck as they continue to fight for Albertans. Isn't that a funny word to use ....... "fight" because our Federal Government is our enemy. Please firewall Alberta as soon as possible. Some good news is that Pollievre is leading Tru dope by 10 points so there is hope still.
Net Zero by 2035 or even 2050 is not possible with current technology. Technology for net zero in 2050 still won't exist. It is only federal government that is over eager on net zero and pushing for 2035. But then they live in a fantasy world.
Hallelujah, it's about time these ministers woke up to the facts Alberta has been punched in the face too many times now that realization has finally dawned. Agnosticism is well justified, I recall when Zoolander promised to provide liquidity to small gas companies during Covid... but he never delivered and cost a lot of people a lot of money. His and his governments entire raison d'être is to hurt and destroy Alberta, happy to be proven wrong here folks; with evidence and not words or beliefs.
What the feds want WILL NOT WORK..start there and act accordingly..
To Premier Smith and the UCP MLA's...don't give an inch to these lying liberal sacks of dung.
Alberta needs to start a provincial pension fund and also start collecting its own taxes asap. Then tell the Turdeau gov't to go pound sand.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.