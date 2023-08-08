Trojan horse

A replica of the Trojan Horse stands today in Turkey, the modern day location of the city of Troy.

Beware of Greeks bearing gifts.

Alberta’s environment and utilities ministers are sounding alarm bells over the federal government’s plans to decarbonize the electricity grid.

Alberta environment minister Schulz

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz in Calgary.
Nathan Neudorf

Nathan Neudorf 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

LJeromeS
We need to start looking to separate and start doing the things that would be necessary for us to do that. If it then turns out we dont have to separate, all and good. But if we DO Need to, we wont be scrambling. premier Moe of Sask. has said it bluntly---2035 just isnt possible. Wish all you want. (and BTW, net zero would actually harm the world, if the world ever actually got there. Europe has thrown in the towel. Back to coal-fired plants there--never mind "clean" natural gas. We also need to start factoring in the other harm being done by the federal Clown show. Inflation in grocery prices due to the "carbon tax", etc. which appears will never stop (and which takes money from Albertans into federal bank accounts so that they can P*** it away around the world, while causing more inflation.....Given enough of this kind of activity and Canada wont be worth saving, even if it should turn out that saving it is possible. We need some hard "NO"'s and provincial muscle flexing that we arent going to allow the feds to shove any of this down our throats. And we need to mean it.

SuperBaba
Wishing all our provincial MP's good luck as they continue to fight for Albertans. Isn't that a funny word to use ....... "fight" because our Federal Government is our enemy. Please firewall Alberta as soon as possible. Some good news is that Pollievre is leading Tru dope by 10 points so there is hope still.

rianc
Net Zero by 2035 or even 2050 is not possible with current technology. Technology for net zero in 2050 still won't exist. It is only federal government that is over eager on net zero and pushing for 2035. But then they live in a fantasy world.

guest356
Hallelujah, it's about time these ministers woke up to the facts Alberta has been punched in the face too many times now that realization has finally dawned. Agnosticism is well justified, I recall when Zoolander promised to provide liquidity to small gas companies during Covid... but he never delivered and cost a lot of people a lot of money. His and his governments entire raison d'être is to hurt and destroy Alberta, happy to be proven wrong here folks; with evidence and not words or beliefs.

Farmboy19
What the feds want WILL NOT WORK..start there and act accordingly..

LetThatOneMarinate
To Premier Smith and the UCP MLA's...don't give an inch to these lying liberal sacks of dung.

Alberta needs to start a provincial pension fund and also start collecting its own taxes asap. Then tell the Turdeau gov't to go pound sand.

