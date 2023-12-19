Canadian government acquires Remotely Piloted Aircraft System for military

The Canadian government spend $2.49 billion to buy a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) capability. “At a time when defence and security needs are changing faster than ever, we must ensure Canada has a modern, adaptable military that is prepared to respond to evolving and emerging security challenges,” said National Defence Minister Bill Blair in a Tuesday press release.“Canada must meet the growing demand for domestic assistance while preserving our ability to defend Canada, protect North America and support our allies.”Blair acknowledged the RPAS capability “will provide Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members with nimble response options during deployed operations, further contributing to their safety and effectiveness.”To complete this acquisition, the Canadian government said it will do a direct commercial sale contract with General Atomatics Aeronautical Systems, with some specific components acquired through a Foreign Military Sale with the American government. Once it acquires the RPAS, it will provide the CAF with a large, sophisticated remotely piloted aircraft about the size of a fighter jet. Unlike small drones, they are designed and certified to the rigid airworthiness standards applicable to crewed aircraft. This acquisition includes 11 remotely piloted aircraft; six ground control stations; a new ground control centre; two new aircraft hangars; initial weapons; sustainment services; a training solution that includes training devices, mission crew and technician courseware; supporting information management and technology; and associated work and equipment. The Canadian government confirmed the first delivery is anticipated in 2028 and the full operational capability will be ready by 2033. At home, the RPAS capability will allow the CAF to monitor Canada’s large territory and long coastlines. It will support civilian aid operations such as responding to forest fires and floods. In deployed operations, it will provide commanders an overview of operational situations with near real-time information. It will be capable of detecting, recognizing, identifying, tracking and engaging targets in complex environments. The Canadian government said these acquisitions demonstrate its commitment to recapitalize the CAF so it can protect Canada for generations to come. As part of this project, General Atomics provides meaningful business activities and targeted spending to Canadian industry to support the growth of the aerospace and defence sector, including the remotely piloted systems and autonomous technologies industry. General Atomics’ economic benefits to Canadians are the potential to create close to 700 jobs per year for industry and value chain partners and input $97 million per year to gross domestic product over a nine-year period. The aircraft will be stationed at 14 Wing Greenwood and 19 Wing Comox. It will be operated from a Forward Operating Location when supporting missions in northern Canada. The ground control centre, which will house the aircraft cockpits, will be located in Ottawa. New infrastructure will be built in Ottawa to house the ground control centre and will be required to support operations at 14 Wing Greenwood and 19 Wing Comox.The Canadian government predicted about 55 CAF and Department of National Defence (DND) will be stationed at 14 Wing Greenwood, 25 at 19 Wing Comox and 160 at the ground control centre in Ottawa. Personnel will be deployed to one of its Forward Operating Locations to support operations in northern Canada as required.Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Canadian government “is committed to providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the equipment they need to keep Canadians safe.”“This agreement to acquire the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System will expand Canada’s ability to modernize its military force, contribute to joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations with its allies, and create good jobs in the aerospace and defence sector,” said Duclos. Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said with this contract, the Canadian government will provide the CAF with the equipment it needs and ensure long-term economic benefits for Canadians. “This procurement will advance Canadian innovation in our world class defence and aerospace industries, create high-value jobs and contribute to economic growth in Canada,” said Champagne. The Canadian government admitted in September it thought about cutting almost $1 billion from the annual budget of DND — a demand the country’s top military commander said is prompting tough conversations within upper ranks. READ MORE: Liberals looking to cut $1 billion from defence budget“There's no way that you can take almost a billion dollars out of the defence budget and not have an impact,” said Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre. “This is something that we're wrestling with now.”