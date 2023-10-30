NB Premier Higgs survives confidence motion

A Liberal non-confidence motion was defeated in the New Brunswick legislature Friday morning, ensuring Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs stayed in power.The vote on Higgs prevailed 27 to 19. All six of the PC MLAs who broke ranks earlier in the year voted for the Higgs government this time.Higgs said his party was prepared to return to the polls regardless of the result.“I think that it’s good to have this behind us for sure, we will continue to make preparations and be ready because I think that’s the prudent thing to do. So we have activities underway in that regard and we’re going to just be election ready,” he said.Reporters asked him if it was good for New Brunswickers to have to keep discussing the possibility of a winter election call given Higgs wasn’t ruling it out.“I don’t think we should keep talking about it,” Higgs replied.“I’m not talking about it. You guys are talking about it.”Liberal leader Susan Holt said after a week it might become “unrealistic timing” to hold an election.Green party leader David Coon told reporters if the election isn’t called by Monday, allowing for a Nov. 27 election, it wouldn’t happen before the end of the year.“He won’t drop it. So I don’t know where things are. I think that if we get past Monday, then we won’t see an election until the spring at the earliest,” he said. “I can’t see an election being called in December, approaching the holiday season, people would be furious.”Faytene Grasseschi, a New Brunswick mother who started Dontdeleteparents.ca to support Higgs’s stance supporting parents on the issues of pronouns and names in school, urged people in her province to participate in votes for PC nomination races.“There are at least a few ridings across the province that will be going to a nomination race. This is the "party election" before the "general election". The nomination determines whose name will be on the ballot,” Grasseschi wrote in an email blast.“These elections are often won, or lost, by just a few votes.”