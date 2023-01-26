Incomappleux
Image courtesy Paul Zizka

A massive conservation effort spearheaded by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has led to a collaboration with the BC government to give special status to a biologically unique old-growth rainforest.

Located in the remote wilderness southeast of Revelstoke, the Incomappleux Valley is known for its rich wildlife habitat and awe-inspiring old-growth forests.

Incomappleux
Incomappleux
Incomappleux
Incomappleux

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.