A massive conservation effort spearheaded by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has led to a collaboration with the BC government to give special status to a biologically unique old-growth rainforest.
Located in the remote wilderness southeast of Revelstoke, the Incomappleux Valley is known for its rich wildlife habitat and awe-inspiring old-growth forests.
The area supports more than 250 lichen species, including some that are new to science, and provides habitat for grizzly and black bears as well as a variety of endangered fungal and plant species.
The new Incomappleux Conservancy spans more than 58,000 hectares and is part of BC’s rare inland temperate rainforest where some old-growth cedar and hemlock trees are estimated to be 13 feet in diameter and more than 1,000 years old.
In addition to the conservancy, which is approximately the size of 150 Stanley Parks, officials say another 17,000 hectares in the southern part of the valley will be protected from forestry activity.
“Communities have long called for the protection of this valley, east of Revelstoke, which contains rare inland temperate rainforest and boasts great biodiversity,” said NCC in a Wednesday press release.
“This achievement represents the culmination of many years of collaboration by individuals and organizations across the province in championing a conservation future for the Incomappleux Valley.”
BC has two temperate rainforests, one on the West Coast and the other in the Interior, the latter of which is one of only a handful of inland rainforests in the world. It stretches roughly 550 kilometres along the western slopes of the Rocky and Columbia mountains.
