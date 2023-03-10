Alberta’s police watchdog has been tasked with investigating a BC RCMP detachment decades after allegations of sexual abuse were first reported.
Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth provided little detail on the investigation, however he called the allegations “disturbing,” noting his government takes the alleged crimes “very seriously.”
The subject of the investigation is the Prince George RCMP detachment, and its officers are said to have abused indigenous women and girls going back decades, including 2004, the same year notorious BC judge David Ramsey pleaded guilty to violent sex assaults against First Nations girls in the city — one as young as 12. He died in prison in 2008.
Some of those same girls also accused a number of RCMP officers of similar crimes, as well as a lawyer, but none were charged.
That same year, a senior Prince George officer bought forth complaints to the detachment, suggesting colleagues may have committed criminal offences against underage sex workers in the area, however it fell on def ears.
As previously reported by the Vancouver Sun, another officer, Const. Lisa Mackenzie, said she found video tapes in 2006 that may implicate her ex-husband — former Const. Joe Kohut, also a Prince George Mountie — in the abuse of girls.
She then went to Staff Sgt. Bill Goughnour with the information; he told her to hide them and tell no one, as per the Sun’s report, however Mackenzie claims Kohut broke into her home a day or two later and stole the tapes, which she says may implicate other officers.
Kohut denies the allegations.
The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission previously concluded in a report, made public in 2021, that BC RCMP failed to address allegations Prince George Mounties had been sexually abusing girls for more than a decade, and Farnworth said the RCMP commissioner agreed with the commission’s findings and recommendations.
“While this report is directed at the RCMP, I have spoken to my federal counterpart Minister Marco Mendicino about these serious allegations and BC’s director of police services has ordered an independent investigation by an external agency into these allegations,” said Farnworth.
The RCMP said it will cooperate in the investigation.
Farnworth knew about the alleged crimes since 2021.
“The RCMP’s own members brought evidence of continued and egregious discrimination and violence, but that evidence was ignored, and covered up,” said Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations.
“These actions are unacceptable from Canada’s national police force, and the individual officers responsible must be held accountable.”
Teegee says a member of a BC First Nation must be part of the investigation in order so ensure accountability.
"As this is now an active investigation, no further comment will be made," said Farnworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.