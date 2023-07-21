Rwo children have not been returned to their father by their mother

As a result of the investigation, the Surrey RCMP has issued a BC Amber Alert in its efforts to locate 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton of Surrey, BC, reported missing on July 18 from Surrey.

 RCMP File Photos

The Mounties in BC have released pictures of two missing children, who were allegedly abducted by their mother, captured on a surveillance camera at a gas station.

RCMP said Thursday she may be travelling with two men she knows.

Police catch kids on store camera
Police release image of children in store

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Taz
Taz

The mother took HER kids, that's it? Police state!

Report Add Reply

