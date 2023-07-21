The Mounties in BC have released pictures of two missing children, who were allegedly abducted by their mother, captured on a surveillance camera at a gas station.
RCMP said Thursday she may be travelling with two men she knows.
On Tuesday, the RCMP received a report of two children who had not been returned to their father, by their mother, after a vacation to the Kelowna, BC area.
As a result of the investigation, the Surrey RCMP has issued a BC Amber Alert in its efforts to locate 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton of Surrey, BC, reported missing on July 18 from Surrey.
Aurora Bolton is described as:
Age: 8-years-old
Hair: Brown
Height: 3 ft 11 in
Weight: 55 lbs
Race: Caucasian
Joshuah Bolton is described as:
Age: 10-years-old
Hair: Brown
Height: 4 ft 10 in
Weight: 70 lbs
Race: Caucasian
On Thursday afternoon, RCMP released the two photos of the children taken by the surveillance camera at a gas station in Merritt, BC on July 7.
RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the media on Thursday the children were seen with their mother and the two men that day.
These pictures of the children were the last confirmed sighting.
"We are extremely concerned for the safety and well-being of the children," Munn said at a news conference Thursday.
The Mounties said their mother, Verity Bolton, is believed to be travelling with her father, Robert Bolton, 74, and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, 53.
Police describe her as:
Age: 45
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5 ft 2 in
Weight: 119 lbs
Race: Caucasian
Police are also searching for a Blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, BC license plate SJ2708, believed to be associated with the suspect.
"Anyone who may have seen Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton, Verity Bolton or Verity Bolton’s vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately," the RCMP said.
"Further updates will be provided when new information is available."
Police said the children were in Surrey with their mother for a camping trip on June 28.
Both children were supposed to be returned to their father on July 17.
"Mom initially did have permission to take these children on a vacation, however, the circumstances surrounding that have significantly changed since then," said Munn.
Investigators have been able to piece together a timeline of confirmed sightings, including:
- On July 7, Verity, Aurora and Joshuah were confirmed to be travelling through the Merritt area. This is the last confirmed sighting of the children. Police also confirmed they were travelling with a large travel trailer (see picture).
- On July 15, investigators confirmed that Verity Bolton was in Kamloops, BC, grocery shopping. Based on a review of video surveillance, the children were not seen in the store. At that time, Verity Bolton was dressed all in black, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses. Police released images of the truck and trailer, which is described as a white bumper pull-horse trailer being towed by a dirty dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500.
The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has assumed the investigation and is actively liaising with all partner agencies.
Investigators are following up on all tips received and continue to pursue all possible investigative avenues to bring Aurora and Joshuah home safely.
Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Aurora or Joshuah is asked to call 9-1-1.
"Aurora and Joshuah’s immediate family is asking for their privacy, but have asked us to relay this message on their behalf," the RCMP said.
"Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the Amber Alert and have been calling in with tips."
"Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safely very soon. Our family is respectfully asking for privacy at this time."
(1) comment
The mother took HER kids, that's it? Police state!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.