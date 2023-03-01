Health Canada said Wednesday it reached an agreement in principle with British Columbia to spend billions on the province’s healthcare services.
The announcement comes nearly a month after the federal government said it would invest $198.6 billion into Canadian healthcare over 10 years, including $42.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories to improve healthcare services.
Providing new details Wednesday, Health Canada said BC will receive $27.47 billion in federal funding over a decade, including $3.32 billion for a new bilateral agreement focusing on the shared healthcare priorities, and $273 million through the immediate, one-time CHT top-up to address urgent needs.
Officials say the investments will particularly help paediatric hospitals, emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgery.
“By reaching an agreement in principle, Canada and British Columbia are committing to the plan laid out on February 7, 2023, which includes shared commitments to collect, use, and share depersonalized health information and to inform Canadians of their progress with key common headline indicators,” reads a statement from Health Canada.
While other provinces allowed nurses not vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to work amid nationwide staffing shortages, BC's Ministry of Health reiterates it will not follow suit. Instead it will make it easier for internationally educated nurses to get registered and licenced — a move supported by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, the Nursing Community Assessment Service, Health Match BC, and now Ottawa.
As part of Wednesday's announcement Health Canada said it will work with BC to “streamline” foreign credential recognition for international educated health professionals.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we showed that we can work together to tackle big challenges. We will work to deliver outcomes for Canadians and improve the health care system that Canadians value and depend on,” said Health Canada.
The agency also notes that BC commits to an integrated, inclusive approach to spending, as well as digital tools that Health Canada says will “help to meet the health and mental health needs of Canadians,” however further detail was not provided.
