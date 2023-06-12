The sun is returning to the Sunshine Coast.
Thanks to the lifting of travel restrictions, BC Ferries has reported the highest vehicle traffic in its 63-year history as post pandemic travellers flock to Lotusland.
Last week the Left Coast’s premier Crown Corp. reported a 20% jump in revenues for its fiscal year ended March 31 to $170.4 million, net of federal and provincial restart grants despite a 14% increase in expenses.
Including government funds, revenues came in at $1.04 billion, an increase of $77.4 million or 8% from the prior year, primarily due to the lifting of travel restrictions which led to an increase in vehicle and passenger traffic levels and net retail sales.
It wasn’t enough to prevent a net loss of $1.8 million compared to earnings of $34.1 million in the prior year, which included $102.3 million in Safe Restart funding. Excluding restart funds, the company had a loss of $68.2 million in fiscal 2022.
Operating expenses increased to $991.5 million, up 14.2% from $868.0 million in the prior year, due to the increased number of round trips with corresponding higher labour and fuel costs, as well as higher fuel prices, maintenance expenses and depreciation.
During the year, ferries carried 9.4 million vehicles and 21.6 million passengers, up 11% and 21% respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the removal of travel restrictions.
To meet demand, the company delivered 86,835 round trips, an increase of 4,000 trips over the prior year despite a high level of sailing cancellations due to its inability to secure sufficient crew.
"Like many companies facing staffing challenges, we are working hard to fill key positions to meet our commitment to our customers to deliver the service they rely on each and every day," Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries' president and CEO said in a release.
"We know that even one cancellation is one too many for the millions of travellers who depend on the coastal ferry system."
In fiscal 2023, the company invested $131.4 million in vessel upgrades and modifications — including conversion of vessels to LNG — terminal marine structures, information technology, terminal building upgrades and equipment, and various other projects it said.
In a news release the company said it remains optimistic for the future as tourists return to the coast.
“While BC Ferries is cautiously optimistic that traffic will continue to be strong, leading to improved conditions… traffic levels can be affected by a variety of factors, such as weather, transportation costs including fuel, economic conditions and disposable personal income of travellers.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
