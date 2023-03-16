Precursor chemicals
Image courtesy RCMP

Two individuals have been arrested by BC RCMP's federal policing unit following a months long, multi-jurisdictional investigation, leading to a mammoth seizure of chemicals used to synthesize fentanyl.

The amount is estimated to have been capable of producing more than 262 million fatal doses of fentanyl.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(1) comment

Liberty403
Liberty403

If the RCMPs worried about doing more of this rather than hassling right leaning protesters or law-abiding gun owners then they likely wouldn't be on the edge of being replaced in the prairies. Stick to fighting actual crime, there is good work being done by your members, but your politics are overshadowing it.

Report Add Reply

