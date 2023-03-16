Two individuals have been arrested by BC RCMP's federal policing unit following a months long, multi-jurisdictional investigation, leading to a mammoth seizure of chemicals used to synthesize fentanyl.
The amount is estimated to have been capable of producing more than 262 million fatal doses of fentanyl.
The seizure also included enough chemicals to produce three million doses of MDMA.
The nearly two year investigation by the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime program (FSOC) was launched after Canadian border officers seized 54 boxes of liquid gamma-butyrolactone in 2021, which is classified as a Class A precursor, a chemical used to synthesize drugs.
With the use of “advanced investigative tools and techniques,” RCMP says investigators identified an individual believed to be associated to the chemical’s importation, as well as the importation of other precursor chemicals.
In February this year, the BC RCMP FSOC executed a series of search warrants across the Lower Mainland, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman for their presumed involvement in the importation of synthetic drug precursor chemicals.
The coordinated enforcement action involved numerous policing units, both provincially and federally.
Three storage facilities were uncovered in Vancouver and Surrey, holding more than 600-kg of the fentanyl precursor 4-Piperidone monohydrate hydrochloride, valued at $600,000.
More than 200 kilograms of an MDMA precursor, piperonyl methyl ketone ethyl glycidate, valued at $120,000 was also discovered.
Police say the total amount of precursor chemicals seized at both locations could have produced more than 525 kilograms of fentanyl and more than 150 kilograms of MDMA, when synthesized with additional chemicals.
According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, a two milligram dose of fentanyl can be lethal for some individuals.
“In order to evade detection at ports of entry and defeat law enforcement agencies, organized crime groups are increasingly resorting to the importation of precursor chemicals into Canada, and manufacturing the synthetic drugs in local illicit drug labs,” said Jim Leonard, officer in charge of the BC RCMP FSOC Border Integrity Program.
“Therefore, our highly trained FSOC investigators are also continuously adapting, and implementing cutting edge technology, and investigative techniques, to combat these sophisticated criminal organizations.”
High end vehicles, luxury watches, electronic goods, cash, and “an assortment” of other chemicals were also seized at the properties.
If the RCMPs worried about doing more of this rather than hassling right leaning protesters or law-abiding gun owners then they likely wouldn't be on the edge of being replaced in the prairies. Stick to fighting actual crime, there is good work being done by your members, but your politics are overshadowing it.
