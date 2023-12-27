BC regulator blocks Okanagan natural gas line, inviting shortages by ‘26

”The question whether public convenience and necessity requires a certain action is not one of fact. It is predominantly the formulation of an opinion,”BC Utilities Commission .The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has blocked an upgrade to a key natural gas line in the Okanagan it knows will all but ensure gas shortages as early as the winter of 2025-26.And in fact, that’s precisely the reason the province’s gas utility, FortisBC applied to build the $327 million Okanagan Capacity Upgrade — because rampant growth means it can’t guarantee there will be enough on its existing system to meet increased demand in the Southern Interior over the next two decades..The project would have seen the installation of 30 kilometres of new pipe between Penticton and Chute Lake, along with two new power stations.But the BCUC dismissed Fortis’ concerns by insisting that the forecast demand growth “is unlikely to occur” as the province shifts away from fossil fuels under the NDP government’s so-called ‘CleanBC’ plan that aims to replace gas furnaces with heat pumps.The two-member panel found that the project is not "necessary for the public convenience and does not conserve the public interest" following what it said was an “extensive” consultation process..”The question whether public convenience and necessity requires a certain action is not one of fact. It is predominantly the formulation of an opinion,” they wrote. .“Facts must, of course, be established to justify a decision by the Commission but that decision is one which cannot be made without a substantial exercise of administration discretion.”As for who determines that public necessity? The report was adamant it falls on two unelected bureaucrats.“In delegating this administration discretion to the Commission the Legislature has delegated to that body the responsibility of deciding in the public interest, the need and desirability of additional cemetery facilities, and in reaching that decision the degree of need and of desirability is left to the discretion of the Commission.”That’s despite the fact the commission received just 96 comments and half a dozen submissions from the public groups like the BC Old Age Pensioners Organization. Enviro lobby group First Things Okanagan insisted climate action plans from cities like Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton itself to retrofit buildings would ultimately solve the problem for itself.By contrast, a group called the Commercial Energy Consumers Association of BC argued Fortis had demonstrated an “immediate need for capacity” that would not be significantly altered even with more electrification.In a statement, Fortis said it is “disappointed that our application to develop this important piece of infrastructure has been denied.” .“FortisBC’s infrastructure is vital to the delivery of renewable and low-carbon gases, which are critical to the province’s ability to meet its CleanBC targets.”FortisBC.It went on to say the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project is “required to meet peak energy demand in the Okanagan region, which occurs during colder winter months when customers rely on gas to heat their homes and businesses.”“FortisBC’s infrastructure is vital to the delivery of renewable and low-carbon gases, which are critical to the province’s ability to meet its CleanBC targets.”Instead, the BCUC has ordered it to come up with “mitigation“ measures to reduce gas use in the area by next year, ostensibly to avoid shortages.The company hasn’t said if it will appeal the ruling.