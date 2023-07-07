Tree planter airlifted to a hospital in Prince George.

The tree planter was airlifted to a hospital in Prince George.

 Canva

A tree planter attacked by a bear near Tumbler Ridge in BC has been airlifted to the hospital.

Conservation officers are investigating why the bear charged the tree planter and it is unclear if the attack was by a black bear or a grizzly bear.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

