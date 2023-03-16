Illicit drugs
Image courtesy RCMP

A cross country crime investigation by the BC RCMP’s Federal Policing unit led to the execution of 11 search warrants in five municipalities across the province, resulting in the seizure of millions of “potentially fatal” drug doses, as well as firearms and the precursor chemicals used to synthesize the illicit drugs.

Four individuals were arrested.

