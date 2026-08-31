BC

Á'a:líya Warbus leaves Conservative caucus, citing postponed meeting and lost faith in Findlay

The Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA is the seventh Conservative to walk out on Kerry-Lynne Findlay since August 14. She will sit as an Independent and says the leader cannot take the party to victory.
Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Á’a:líya Warbus.
Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Á’a:líya Warbus.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Angelo Isidorou
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Teresa Wat
Ian Paton
Á'a:líya Warbus
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
Mauro Francis
Pavneet Singh
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