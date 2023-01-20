Judge rules buns not used to win the lection in BC

According to the court document, tensions in Pouce Coupe had boiled over after Veach hosted a “Tea and Talk” campaign event at a local pizza place.

BC Supreme Court Justice Ward K. Branch has tossed out former Pouce Coupe Mayor Lorraine Michetti’s request to overturn election results because of baked cinnamon rolls.

A month after losing to Danielle Veach Oct. 15 by a five-vote margin, 84-79, Michetti filed a petition against her opponent to disqualify her because of baked cinnamon roles used to butter up voters during the tight mayoral race in October, according to BC Supreme Court documents obtained by the Western Standard.

MLC
MLC

Perhaps if the buns had used a 'homemade' caramel topping? One may speculate on the influence of politically funded brunches/dinners?

Perhaps Pouce Coupe may simple wish to compete on the media stage with BC Lower mainland and the Island (Victoria comes to mind) as far as 'on a differnt tract' concepts go.....

