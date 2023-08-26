Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Privy Council research showed Canadians are against the 'safe supply' drug policy of the Trudeau government.
According to federal focus groups, the experiment of decriminalizing opioids, cocaine and other drugs for personal use in British Columbia resulted in more people becoming addicted to drugs.
“Participants were mostly negative in their reaction to this decision and believed the federal government should instead be focused on discouraging opioid use, including implementing greater penalties for those using and distributing these substances,” said a Privy Council report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
Findings were based on focus groups in Metro Vancouver and the BC interior following the Jan. 31 decriminalization. Cabinet suspended enforcement of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act against British Columbians possessing up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine and other narcotics.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, it was the first cabinet order of its kind since Parliament criminalized cocaine and opium in 1911.
“It was believed this initiative would ultimately result in the increased usage of these substances, especially among younger adults,” said Canadians’ Views.
“Several also expressed concerns about the 2.5-gram limit, believing this was far too high an amount and that for substances such as fentanyl, there was no safe amount for an individual to consume.”
When questioned about opioid addiction, British Columbians expressed it's a big concern and adds to the problems in their province.
“All believed this to be a significant issue and many were of the view that rising rates of addiction had contributed to increased crime in their communities,” said the report.
The March 10 report was created as part of a contract worth $2.4 million with The Strategic Counsel. They asked people only from British Columbia about their opinions on drugs.
The British Columbia cabinet in 2021 requested the waiver on drug prosecutions. A June 28, 2022, report for the Privy Council warned Canadians nationwide opposed decriminalization of any kind.
In 2021, the British Columbia cabinet requested a waiver on drug-related offences. A report from June 28, 2022, prepared for the Privy Council, cautioned people across Canada were against any drug decriminalization.
“A large number were more opposed to the idea,” wrote researchers.
“Many were concerned about drug users taking advantage of this initiative.”
On May 29, the Commons voted 209 to 113 to support the 'safe supply' policy.
The majority of MPs rejected a motion by Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre that the cabinet “immediately reverse its deadly policies and redirect all funds from the taxpayer-funded hard drug programs to addiction treatment and recovery.”
“One thing I understand about the Conservatives and what they are bringing forward is frustration,” New Democrat MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni, BC) told the Commons.
“Canadians are frustrated by the lack of action by the government to respond to this crisis.”
