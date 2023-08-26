Illegal drugs

Illegal drugs 

 Courtesy Steve PB/Wikimedia Commons

Privy Council research showed Canadians are against the 'safe supply' drug policy of the Trudeau government.

According to federal focus groups, the experiment of decriminalizing opioids, cocaine and other drugs for personal use in British Columbia resulted in more people becoming addicted to drugs.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

00676
00676

eldon628 YOU ARE 100 percent right. Normal emotionally well adjusted people see and know what is happening and don’t agree.

We are witnessing the collapse of our western civilization.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I realize our federal government and the BC provincial government don't have a realistic thought to rub together. What did they think was going to happen? I so tired of stupid governments.

martina1
martina1

It doesn’t take Einstein or a million-dollar study to figure out that decriminalizing drugs will lead to more addictions, and subsequent problems. I predicted this years ago when Dope in Ottawa legalized cannabis. Only takes a bit of common sense. Some ethics thrown in would help too.

eldon628
eldon628

There isn't anything that this lib/ndp government has done that hasn't hurt our society and dearly cost the taxpayer of this once great nation. The woke, globalist nature of this government is intentionally destroying our society, our culture and our economy.

This woke globalist environment that we rational Canadians find ourselves in. Needs not to merely be voted out. But wiped out, banned and made criminal.

