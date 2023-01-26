A Global Newsarticle citing anecdotes of Vancouver youth accessing medical grade opioids has conjured up a whirlwind of noise on social media.
The story details concerns surrounding MySafe machines, which dispense the medical-grade opioid hydromorphone — also known as dilaudid — as an alternative to potentially toxic drugs circulating the black market.
MySafe operates three machines in Vancouver, serving about 90 people. A fourth machine in Victoria serves about 30 people.
Eligible participants can access their prescription once per day using a biometric palm scan.
The company says its prescriptions are stored in a “highly secured” locker.
“We carefully screen and select participants and do regular follow-up interviews and urine tests and always find dilaudid in the samples,” said MySafe, noting two occasions where dilaudid was not detected in the patients it was intended to be used for.
“We spoke with the participant to assess whether continuing with the program was right for them,” the company added.
However Global — citing an individual working in the recovery sector — says teens aged 16 and 17 are getting their hands on the product.
“Their friends and them are accessing safe supply because they want to use it recreationally and they know, relatively, that it’s safer than the alternative,” Jessica Cooksey, director of operations with the Last Door Recovery Centre, told Global.
“They’ve specifically mentioned taking transit downtown and purchasing.”
The Western Standard reached out to Last Door on Wednesday but has yet to hear back.
Following Global's story, the BC Liberal Caucus published a news release criticizing the premier with respect to MySafe machines.
“Increasing concern from experts that medical-grade opioids from government-sanctioned narcotic vending machines are being diverted by some users to youth on the street market, is raising serious questions about the BC government’s ability to deal with the unintended consequences of these machines — and so far David Eby’s NDP have been silent on the issue,” reads the BC Liberal’s statement.
MySafe says, much like any pharmacy pick up or in house delivery, that it “cannot 100 percent guarantee” what its participants do with their prescriptions.
“Regular check-ins have never indicated any cases reported to any staff or peers or clients of youth diversion,” said MySafe.
“MySafe is not a program intended for youth, and we must all work together to improve education to youth about drugs and addiction.”
An former opioid consumer who purchased pills illegally detailed to the Western Standard how easy it is for minors living in and around Vancouver to get their hands on opioids, albeit the pills are seldom what they are presented as.
“For me personally, it began when I was looking for coke,” he said.
“The guy selling coke often sells pills as a counter balance, so I began using them as a way to come down more easily.”
Beginning January 31, British Columbians can carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, meth, cocaine, and more, without concern of criminal penalties.
BC is the first province to receive an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The province wants to be clear the policy is different from legalization, as the substances remain illegal. Adults carrying 2.5 grams or less will no longer be arrested or have their stash confiscated.
