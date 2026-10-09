Day 18 of the BC provincial election: The Agou déjà vu

Parmar wrote: "This is actually a $2.5 billion tax cut, mostly benefiting millionaires, with no clear plan to pay for it. Lorne can't have it both ways. When the money doesn't add up, health care and other services are on the chopping block."

The assertion that it mostly benefits millionaires is his claim. The party's release does not include a total cost for the cut. Speaking at Sabzi Mandi, Global News reporter Ben O'Hara-Byrne estimated a preliminary figure of about $2.5 billion for the exemption. That is a reporter's calculation, rather than a Conservative costing, and it certainly does not establish that the money would come out of health care.

As for Parmar's claims and the math itself, to put into plain English, the basic personal exemption is the first slice of income the province does not tax. Today, that slice is $13,216. The Conservative promise increases it to $32,000.

The way this works is remarkably simple: the province stops taxing that portion of income. Because the credit is non-refundable, it only reduces the tax a worker already owes.