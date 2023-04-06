Vancouver police are taking East Hastings Street back from the homeless and drug addicts.
On Wednesday, City of Vancouver employees began to dismantle tents on the downtown's east side.
Vancouver police are taking East Hastings Street back from the homeless and drug addicts.
On Wednesday, City of Vancouver employees began to dismantle tents on the downtown's east side.
A street person, who requested anonymity, sent the photos to the Western Standard of the scene outside her home.
“The street is usually packed with dealers, illicit stores, and broken people,” the witness said.
“Now the streets are totally clear.”
East Hastings Street was littered with crime with people living in tents and make-shift structures.
The removals began on Main Street.
For around eight months the encampment was in place and it was the fourth major one in Vancouver.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement eight encampment residents who asked for shelter have been accommodated,
Bylaw officers and police worked to remove the garbage and tents despite opposition from residents advocating not to do so.
“Police cleaned up the street, moving all homeless and addicts along in one swoop,” the witness told the Western Standard.
She could only capture a few photos because she was afraid drug addicts and dealers who littered her street would see her taking photos.
Two people were arrested as the city started removing dozens of entrenched tents and shelters. Some criticized the police and called the city's move “oppression.”
The city said the tents and shelters needed to be removed due to a deterioration in public safety and an increase in fires.
Dozens of black plastic bins, labelled “personal storage,” littered the sidewalks.
Police shouted “keep moving back” using megaphones to remove the homeless, as city workers slowly moved along a two-block stretch of East Hastings.
The witness said the sidewalks on the 100-block of Hastings were mostly clear and street-cleaning trucks awaited to power wash what was left behind.
Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said “two people were arrested for assault.”
Visintin said the two were not camp residents and that they were “part of the protesters.”
“The street is usually lined with dealers and tents, now it's clear,” the witness said on Thursday.
The city said early Wednesday it planned to remove an estimated 80 tents and structures remaining in the area.
“I just spoke to the police ... they're cleaning up the tents and structures along East Hastings. This is day two,” the witness said.
“There is little resistance on day two and the street population is now less than a third. Streets are clear.”
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Where did the people who were living on East Hastings go? Without solving the underlying problem, they'll just steal another tent, and set up shop somewhere else. Obviously the city couldn't continue to do nothing, but this doesn't solve the issue. It's a temporary measure to look proactive. They had to do something, since Paul Schmidt was stabbed in that horrible video, but doesn't resolve any of the addiction, homelessness, or high cost of housing problems. Expect another tent city to spring up, and be demolished within the year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.