Police on East Hstings Street.
Submitted Photo

Vancouver police are taking East Hastings Street back from the homeless and drug addicts.

Police on East Hastings

On Wednesday, City of Vancouver employees began to dismantle tents on the downtown's east side.

clear east hastings street

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

your1stopshop
your1stopshop

Where did the people who were living on East Hastings go? Without solving the underlying problem, they'll just steal another tent, and set up shop somewhere else. Obviously the city couldn't continue to do nothing, but this doesn't solve the issue. It's a temporary measure to look proactive. They had to do something, since Paul Schmidt was stabbed in that horrible video, but doesn't resolve any of the addiction, homelessness, or high cost of housing problems. Expect another tent city to spring up, and be demolished within the year.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.