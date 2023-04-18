Days after urging his G7 cohorts to forgo coal for power generation, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in British Columbia to plant the first of what the government hopes will be some 2-billion seedlings over the next decade in its bid to reduce CO2 emissions.
Dubbed the Two Billion Trees (2BT) program, Wilkinson described it as a “crucial” part of Canada’s climate action plan. He was with BC’s Forestry Minister Bruce Ralston at the Wild Bird Trust of British Columbia in North Vancouver to launch the 2023 tree-planting season and announce Canada and BC signed a contribution agreement to plant more than 37 million trees in the province over the next two years.
As far as his other climate initiatives go — the Feds announced upwards of $80 billion in climate incentives in last moth’s budget — this one is fairly inexpensive, resulting in a relatively modest $80 million in joint funding.
The reforestation project will be primarily focused on wildfire-impacted areas in the Cariboo and Thompson Rivers, Okanagan and other interior regions devastated by fire in the summer of 2021.
The estimated carbon benefit is 2.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is the greenhouse gas equivalent of taking 467,314 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the road for one year. The project is also expected to create and maintain around 810 direct and indirect jobs.
Outside the federal 2BT program, British Columbia planted 1.6 billion trees since 2017. That record reflects provincial ministry-funded reforestation and the provincially-mandated silviculture obligations of forest companies as a condition of harvest.
The project announced with BC is one of six recently signed multi-year contribution agreements between the federal government and provinces and territories under the 2BT program. Work to finalize additional agreements with provinces and territories to plant more trees across Canada is underway, NRCan said.
Planting numbers may fluctuate as the program ramps up. Last year's summer update reported approximately 29 million trees were planted, amounting to about 97% of the 2021 season's planting projection.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Wilkinson said.
“Trees are essential to our lives — they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife — and they are important allies in our fight against climate change. That's why Canada committed to planting two billion trees… (and) ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time.”
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
