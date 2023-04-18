Wildfire

Credit: BC Wildfire Service

 By Reid Small

Days after urging his G7 cohorts to forgo coal for power generation, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in British Columbia to plant the first of what the government hopes will be some 2-billion seedlings over the next decade in its bid to reduce CO2 emissions.

Dubbed the Two Billion Trees (2BT) program, Wilkinson described it as a “crucial” part of Canada’s climate action plan. He was with BC’s Forestry Minister Bruce Ralston at the Wild Bird Trust of British Columbia in North Vancouver to launch the 2023 tree-planting season and announce Canada and BC signed a contribution agreement to plant more than 37 million trees in the province over the next two years.

