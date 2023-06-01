Pipeline

Trans Mountain Pipeline over budget, again.

Despite promises from Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland not to put any more money into the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, government records show she did just that.

Sort of.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

rianc
rianc

If the Lieberals had stayed away from purchasing the pipeline and allowing it to be built rather than playing games with it, it would be much closer to completion without such a huge cost overrun. This is exactly what I figured would happen, the government buys the pipeline and commits to building the extension while costs escalate since they have no clue what they are doing.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

The Libs need to come clean and admit that oil and gas are needed for modern society. No one is going to give up plastic.

