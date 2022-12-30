A former BC massage therapist has been banned from practising for 25 years and will have to pony up more than $105,000 for a multitude of sexual misconduct incidents spanning several years.
The now 51-year-old Leonard Krekic, who has practised in Penticton, Surrey, and White Rock, was found by the College of Massage Therapists of BC to have committed professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct while treating patients between 2012 and 2019.
"This is one of the most serious cases to come before the discipline committee, if not the most serious case. The nature, gravity and consequences of the respondent's conduct is at the most serious end of the spectrum,” reads a December 21 hearing.
"Sexual misconduct is a particularly serious form of misconduct because it involves a breach of trust and abuse of patients. The duration and frequency of Mr. Krekic’s conduct was serious, and its impact on the complainants was profound.”
Patients provided testimonies to the college about Krekic placing his hands under their underwear, massaging their genitals and breasts, pressing his groin against them, inserting his fingers into one woman’s anus, and more.
In total Krekic committed 27 acts of professional misconduct and seven of unprofessional conduct. He also violated the college’s bylaws 11 times and its ethics code 14 times.
The punishment issued by the college is a ban from applying for reinstatement until January 1, 2048, and a fine and costs adding up to nearly $106,000.
The disciplinary panel said the penalty was necessary to “uphold public confidence in the integrity of the profession and in the college's ability to regulate the profession in the public interest.”
Krekic resigned his registration with the college in October 2020.
