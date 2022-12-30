Leonard Krekic
A former BC massage therapist has been banned from practising for 25 years and will have to pony up more than $105,000 for a multitude of sexual misconduct incidents spanning several years.

The now 51-year-old Leonard Krekic, who has practised in Penticton, Surrey, and White Rock, was found by the College of Massage Therapists of BC to have committed professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct while treating patients between 2012 and 2019.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

