In what is fast becoming a case of deja vu, Calgary-based TC Energy hiked the cost of its troubled Coastal GasLink pipeline by a third to $14.5 billion, coming after a revision last summer tacked an additional $5 billion onto the original $6.6 billion price tag. Meaning the cost of the project has more than doubled in a little less than six months.
And it might not be completed. The embattled infrastructure faces up to another $1.2 billion in overruns — depending on when it actually comes into service — expected next year or possibly early 2025. In a news release, TC said it might not know exactly how much more it will cost until the line is finally up and running.
The project “continues to face material cost pressures that include challenging conditions in the Western Canadian labour market; shortages of skilled labour; impacts of contractor under-performance and disputes; as well as other unexpected events like drought conditions and erosion and sediment control challenges,” the company said in a release. Due to the increase in the expected cost and the additional funding required, TC said it would recognize an impairment to its equity investment in the Coastal GasLink partnership in its fourth quarter 2022 financial results.
The 670-km pipeline is a critical component of the $41-billion LNG Canada project, linking prolific natural gas fields in northwestern Alberta and northeast British Columbia to Kitimat on the northern west coast. LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi and KOGAS which aims to begin large scale liquefied natural gas exports to Asia starting in 2025. Once complete, Coastal will initially begin shipping about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), which can eventually be expanded to 5 bcf/d or about a third of Canada’s natural gas output.
In its most recent update, TC said the project is about 83% complete. The entire route has been cleared, grading is more than 94% complete and over 485 km of pipe has been backfilled with restoration activities underway. The Wilde Lake Compressor Facility commenced commissioning work, TC said, with the first introduction of gas expected in March, with mechanical completion expected later this year. Once complete, Coastal GasLink will be Canada’s first LNG export terminal that will displace 60- to 90-million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
It’s the latest in a series of incidents and accidents that have plagued the troubled project. In February of last year, a worksite was attacked and vandalized by masked assailants. In July TC reached an undisclosed settlement with the LNG Canada owners over events “outside of its control” while divesting a 65% stake in the line. Several analysts questioned its financial viability even before the latest overruns.
Last week, BC’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) issued an administrative penalty for non-compliance with requirements of its environmental assessment certificate. The $213,600 fine was levied for “continued deficiencies with erosion and sediment control measures” identified by compliance and enforcement officers during inspections of pipeline construction in February 2022.
TC said it remains undeterred.
“We are disappointed with the increase in the Coastal GasLink Project costs. We continue to be laser-focused on safely completing this critical piece of energy infrastructure at the lowest possible cost, which will enable Canada’s first direct path for LNG exports,” said president and CEO François Poirier.
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
