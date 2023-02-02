RCMP at the site of the Coastal GasLink blockade
By Dave Naylor

In what is fast becoming a case of deja vu, Calgary-based TC Energy hiked the cost of its troubled Coastal GasLink pipeline by a third to $14.5 billion, coming after a revision last summer tacked an additional $5 billion onto the original $6.6 billion price tag. Meaning the cost of the project has more than doubled in a little less than six months.

And it might not be completed. The embattled infrastructure faces up to another $1.2 billion in overruns — depending on when it actually comes into service — expected next year or possibly early 2025. In a news release, TC said it might not know exactly how much more it will cost until the line is finally up and running.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

