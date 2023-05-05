Gnn in front of pop-up drug store in BC

Aaron Gunn.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

It took the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) more than a day to arrest a man who was selling cocaine, crack, heroin and crystal meth from his mobile drug store.

"I'm not aware of any other serious crimes the VPD would sit back and watch unfold, only to eventually enforce the law and make an arrest a day later," Aaron Gunn said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Vancouver is Kentucky Fried

