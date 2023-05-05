It took the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) more than a day to arrest a man who was selling cocaine, crack, heroin and crystal meth from his mobile drug store.
"I'm not aware of any other serious crimes the VPD would sit back and watch unfold, only to eventually enforce the law and make an arrest a day later," Aaron Gunn said.
"But I guess beggars can't be choosers in Vancouver."
I'm not aware of any other serious crimes that the VPD would sit back and watch unfold, only to eventually enforce the law/make an arrest a day later.But I guess beggers can't be choosers in Vancouver! https://t.co/34PIH72oZr— Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) May 4, 2023
Gunn was the maker of the recent documentary "Vancouver is Dying."
On Thursday, police arrested the operator of a pop-up shop in East Vancouver that was offering people who use drugs a "safe way" to access them — but it isn't legal.
READ MORE: Gunn says Vancouver businesses serving cocaine, crack, heroin and crystal meth with no consequences
Operating out of a mobile shop dubbed "The Drugs Store," owner Jerry Martin sold a range of illicit substances that have been "tested" to ensure they're free from harmful cuts, such as fentanyl, Vancouver is Awesome reported.
The man selling the drugs had a 26-foot camper trailer which he parked on Main Street between Hastings and Cordova streets,
"Martin made his first sale just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday," Vancouver is Awesome said.
"But the advocate isn't hoping to make a profit. In fact, he's willing to risk going to jail if it means bringing awareness to an issue that has claimed the lives of his two brothers."
According to Vancouver is Awesome, Martin, the drug dealer has been sober for the better part of 15 years. He said he spent about eight years on the street on the Downtown Eastside and knows "how dangerous life can be for people who use drugs."
"There's a lot of predators out there. They're making women and other people do things that they don't want to do, whether they've got the money or not ... you've got to meet them in an alley," he told Vancouver is Awesome.
He also said "many people" also get robbed during these exchanges.
Martin's first customer paid $20 for two "points" of "clean" heroin from the pop-up shop.
According to Vancouver is Awesome, he said it was a "great value" for something he wouldn't be able to find on the street.
"Typically, he says he would pay over $100 on the street for the same amount and hasn't been able to get clean heroin for a couple of decades," Vancouver is Awesome reported.
After he got home, he planned to "do half [of the bag of heroin]."
On Thursday, Vancouver Police arrested Martin for drug trafficking in connection with an illicit drug dispensary that began operating Wednesday in the Downtown Eastside.
VPD’s Organized Crime Section launched an investigation and began gathering evidence after the suspect started selling cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, and heroin out of a mobile trailer parked near Main Street and Cordova Street.
“We support measures aimed at improving public safety for people who use drugs, including harm reduction services and decriminalization,” Const. Tania Visintin said.
“However, we remain committed in our position that drug trafficking will continue to be the subject of enforcement.”
VPD investigators said it seized two vehicles, body armour, and Canadian currency as part of the ongoing investigation.
A 51-year-old man was released from custody pending his next appearance in court.
As part of his release conditions, he is forbidden from returning to the Downtown Eastside.
(1) comment
Vancouver is Kentucky Fried
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.