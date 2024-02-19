Korean convenience store operators protest BC NDP decision to keep nicotine pouches out of their stores

The BC NDP government decision to bar the sale of nicotine pouches from convenience stores has raised the ire of a Korean coalition representing these retailers.Previously, convenience stores, duly licensed to sell tobacco products, had been permitted to offer these items, which are regarded as effective smoking cessation aids. The United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada (UKCIA) and the British Columbia Korean Businessmen's Association (BCKBA) are united in their opposition to this decision. They warn the decision will only benefit the illegal trade of such products throughout the province while hurting small business.Kenny Shim, president of the Ontario-based UKCIA, met with his British Columbia counterpart, Park Man Ho, to voice their shared concerns and disapproval of the BC government's decision. In a statement made at the BCKBA head office in Burnaby, Shim criticized the lack of consultation with the sector."While we stand by the goal of protecting minors from age-restricted products, convenience stores across the country have demonstrated an exemplary track record in ID verification. It's disheartening that the BC government's announcement overlooks this achievement. Small business owners feel marginalized and distrustful, given that our insights and cooperation were not sought in this decision," Shim said.In 2020, the BC government's ban on the sale of vaping products in convenience stores came with assurances that it would prevent underage purchases. According to the UKCIA, minors are still vaping and there is no evidence to suggest stricter age verification is enforced at vape shops."The black market thrives unchecked, while law-abiding convenience store operators face disproportionate consequences. This inequity is fundamentally unfair," the UKCIA said in a news release."While government continues to increasingly regulate licensed convenience store owners, little is being done to address the widespread availability of the same products through other channels including online sales."The UKCIA said nicotine pouch products like Zonnic have been sold responsibly in convenience stores behind the retail counter and with age verification. Since 2010, organizations such as the UKCIA have alerted federal and provincial authorities to the escalating issue of black-market trafficking in unregulated and untaxed products.The sale of contraband cigarettes has now expanded to include vaping products and nicotine pouches, many of which are manufactured with significantly higher nicotine concentrations.The problem of black market products has recently exploded in BC with the illicit market reportedly controlling up to 50% of sales according to a 2022 media report.The independent convenience store owners say they will tell Premier Eby's government that they are not the source of underage access to restricted products."The recent policy change, rather than addressing the root causes of illegal trafficking, seems to penalize responsible small business owners and bolster criminal operations," said the UKCIA news release."Convenience store operators in BC expect their government to make better and more informed decisions and engage the small business community before making policy announcements that are poorly thought out."