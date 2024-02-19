BC

Korean convenience store operators protest BC NDP decision to keep nicotine pouches out of their stores

The United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada and the British Columbia Korean Businessmen's Association say Zonnic and other nicotine pouch products should be allowed in BC stores that don't have pharmacies.Screenshot from CBC report
