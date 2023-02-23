Heavy equipment

Vancouver auctioneer Ritchie Bros reports strong demand for heavy equipment.

It’s a chicken-and-egg question: does Vancouver-based Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers do better when the market for used oil, forestry and mining equipment is strong, or soft?

It’s a moot point — Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales were up almost 50% from last year. The company, which reports in US dollars, racked up $45.3 million or 40 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, up from $30.6 million or 27 cents a share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly revenues $443.9 million compared to $359.4 million a year earlier. Full year net income of $350 million was up 110% from $152 million the year prior.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

Left Coast
Left Coast

I suspect there are still problems getting New Equipment as well . . . which has effected many in Manufacturing from Restaurant Equipment to New Cars & Trucks.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

High rates of bankruptcies are good business for these auction houses.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Everything used is up in Price. Heavy Equipment is no exception. The wait for New Equipment could be 18 months. That is not acceptable, so companies buy used and fix them up. And Ritchie wins big.

