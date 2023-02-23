It’s a chicken-and-egg question: does Vancouver-based Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers do better when the market for used oil, forestry and mining equipment is strong, or soft?
It’s a moot point — Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales were up almost 50% from last year. The company, which reports in US dollars, racked up $45.3 million or 40 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, up from $30.6 million or 27 cents a share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly revenues $443.9 million compared to $359.4 million a year earlier. Full year net income of $350 million was up 110% from $152 million the year prior.
The company auctioned off about $6 billion work of heavy machinery and trucks compared to $5.5 billion the year before, netting about $1.1 billion in service revenue, up 14% from 2021.
Ritchie is considered a bellwether for resource industries looking to either add equipment in good times — or liquidate — in bad. Consequently its business model benefits through all segments of the commodity cycle. About a third of its revenues come from Canada with the lion’s share in the US.
The company is off to another good start after an auction in Houston last week that pulled in more than $60 million. It is planning a massive five-day event in Orlando this week.
"We had a fantastic selection of equipment last week in Houston, with something for everyone, attracting bidders from more than 60 countries around the world," said Chuck Roberson, Ritchie’s regional sales manager.
"We achieved strong prices for equipment and trucks all three days of the auction. As a result, we had a lot of happy sellers eager to consign more equipment for our upcoming Fort Worth sale in March and our weekly IronPlanet events."
The results come as the company works to win shareholder support for its plan to buy automotive salvage company IAA. Certain Ritchie shareholders have expressed opposition to the deal. It will be voted on by shareholders of both companies on March 14.
Following a strong performance Tuesday, the company’s shares (RBA:TSE) opened up $1.57 in Toronto this morning, or more than 2%, to $84.87.
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
(3) comments
I suspect there are still problems getting New Equipment as well . . . which has effected many in Manufacturing from Restaurant Equipment to New Cars & Trucks.
High rates of bankruptcies are good business for these auction houses.
Everything used is up in Price. Heavy Equipment is no exception. The wait for New Equipment could be 18 months. That is not acceptable, so companies buy used and fix them up. And Ritchie wins big.
