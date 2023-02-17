Division among British Columbians with respect to the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act is less pronounced today than it was during its invocation one year ago, nonetheless the topic still carries a potent emotional charge, as was evident on social media Friday.
Led by Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Paul Rouleau, an inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act that spanned six weeks from October 13 to December 2 was released Friday, and the report determined the federal government met the “very high threshold” for invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act.
In other words: it was justified.
Rouleau's reasoning for the decision can be read in detail here.
Countless social media squabbles ensued. Many condemned the decision, others applauded.
While neither the BC government or its opposition have commented on Friday’s news, a motion was introduced by the BC NDP this week condemning “the illegal anti-vaccine Freedom Convoy.”
A multitude of sporadic Freedom Convoy protests popped off across BC one year ago while the main event unfolded in the nation's capital.
Protesters on 176 street in Surrey, near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing, have been cleared out by police. Multiple arrests. pic.twitter.com/IyayhrNrNc
“Be it resolved that one year after the anti-vaccine protests in Ottawa and communities including Victoria, South Surrey, Kelowna, and Cranbrook, this house denounces the Freedom Convoy protests and affirms that public health orders, including vaccine requirements, have been an essential tool in BC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the motion set forth by Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley.
Routley highlighted friends of his living in Ottawa who were harassed because they wore masks or were “a different colour.”
The MLA also noted another friend of his who’d been living in an Ottawa apartment building which had its lobby set alight. Two men were arrested for the fire, however there was no evidence two suspects charged with arson were “involved in any way with the convoy which was going on when this arson took place,” as per an Ottawa police statement.
The BC NDP Caucus also criticized the new BC Conservative MLA John Rustad, who was the first BC MLA to condemn the motion.
“NDP motion today supports vaccine mandates and condemns the Freedom Convoys. Let me be crystal clear: 7000 healthcare workers were fired or quit because of mandates and disrespect. Unlike the BC Liberals, I do not support continued mandates and I do support the truckers,” Rustad posted on social media.
The Conservative MLA’s tone appears to have slightly changed in respect to COVID-related mandates. When asked to provide his position on vaccine mandates for healthcare workers six months ago he responded, “It depends, of course, on the health situation that we’re facing.”
My polls show of the people against the vaccine about five percent were anti vaccine and ninety-five were anti mandate. I think the reason it was so high for the anti mandate is many thought natural selection of the species isn't necessarily a bad thing.
