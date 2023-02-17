Protest
Image courtesy Sherri Sapara

Division among British Columbians with respect to the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act is less pronounced today than it was during its invocation one year ago, nonetheless the topic still carries a potent emotional charge, as was evident on social media Friday.

Led by Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Paul Rouleau, an inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act that spanned six weeks from October 13 to December 2 was released Friday, and the report determined the federal government met the “very high threshold” for invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

My polls show of the people against the vaccine about five percent were anti vaccine and ninety-five were anti mandate. I think the reason it was so high for the anti mandate is many thought natural selection of the species isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Report Add Reply

