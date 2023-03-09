Eby

British Columbia will be the first Canadian province to change provincial laws to remove outdated gendered and binary language, which will, according to officials, better reflect its diversity as well as improve access to programs and services.

Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey, introduced the new legislation to “correct outdated language” by amending more than 2,300 instances of gendered and binary terms from 21 ministries across 210 provincial statutes.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small

(4) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Drug addiction and crime are off the charts. Healthcare is in crises. Budget is not balanced. Inflation is causing stress on families every where. But, lets spend millions on making sure no one is offended by the wording in our laws and policies. OK, if people can't see this as crazy, then they are just not thinking. The BC NDP need to go!! The old Liberal party has changed it's name. I hope they can get some really politicians to run the province. BC is an incredible place, but it's so mixed up. It's like the California of the North.

Report
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

In the end a trans women is still a man but with a mangled Johnson.

Report
timagis
timagis

Trans women are not women, fact. They are trans women. Women are born women, they are not altered, fact. Trans women have no idea what a women has to go through growing up and aging as a women. This is not hate speech this is a fact. Women have had to fight for their rights for years and now it appears a growing number of misled individuals want to be us but sorry guys you will never be a women, fact. Remember there are only 2 genders, fact. Male & female, fact. All this rainbow ideas are not fact. Let's stay with the facts and forget about changing the english language.

Report
PersonOne
PersonOne

What will it cost to re-print everything? Money is no object with governments these days. Unless it is something the people WANT, then its too expensive

Report

