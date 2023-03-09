British Columbia will be the first Canadian province to change provincial laws to remove outdated gendered and binary language, which will, according to officials, better reflect its diversity as well as improve access to programs and services.
Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey, introduced the new legislation to “correct outdated language” by amending more than 2,300 instances of gendered and binary terms from 21 ministries across 210 provincial statutes.
“Words have a powerful effect, whether written or spoken, and all British Columbians deserve to see themselves reflected in BC’s programs and services,” said Bailey.
“We know that outdated language across government can exclude thousands of people. That’s why we’re taking action to replace these words with diversity, equity and inclusion at the top of our minds.”
The Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, will — when approved — group together gendered and binary language changes “as a streamlined way” for government to correct and repeal the language.
Terms such as “he/she” or “sister/brother” have been axed in exchange for “gender-neutral alternatives,” as have terms such as “chairmen” and “workmen.”
“Trans and non-binary people, particularly youth, can be erased by laws that use only he and she,” said Adrienne Smith, litigation director at the Catherine White Holman Wellness Society trans legal clinic.
“This change signals to those people that they are important, and that they are included and protected by the law.”
The province already amended more than 1,400 instances of “outdated gendered and binary language” from provincial regulations.
The move was announced on International Women’s Day, and despite officials reiterating it helps “all British Columbians see themselves in legislation,” many biological women express they feel — to use the province’s word — “erased.”
Premier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were respectively applauded and condemned on International Women’s Day for stating that “trans women are women.”
"And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate — whenever and wherever it occurs," said Trudeau.
In lockstep with the prime minister, Eby said, "Rather than amplify the hateful voices targeting trans people in the replies to previous posts, let me just say, on International Women's Day, and every other day of the year, trans women are women."
Drug addiction and crime are off the charts. Healthcare is in crises. Budget is not balanced. Inflation is causing stress on families every where. But, lets spend millions on making sure no one is offended by the wording in our laws and policies. OK, if people can't see this as crazy, then they are just not thinking. The BC NDP need to go!! The old Liberal party has changed it's name. I hope they can get some really politicians to run the province. BC is an incredible place, but it's so mixed up. It's like the California of the North.
In the end a trans women is still a man but with a mangled Johnson.
Trans women are not women, fact. They are trans women. Women are born women, they are not altered, fact. Trans women have no idea what a women has to go through growing up and aging as a women. This is not hate speech this is a fact. Women have had to fight for their rights for years and now it appears a growing number of misled individuals want to be us but sorry guys you will never be a women, fact. Remember there are only 2 genders, fact. Male & female, fact. All this rainbow ideas are not fact. Let's stay with the facts and forget about changing the english language.
What will it cost to re-print everything? Money is no object with governments these days. Unless it is something the people WANT, then its too expensive
