UPDATED: Poll finds BC NDP lead Tories by 10 points, another says by two

The British Columbia NDP remain ahead of the Conservatives five months before the election, according to a poll conducted by Research Co. Research Co. found 42% of voters would support the BC NDP candidate in their constituency. However, it said 32% would cast a ballot for the Conservatives. BC United and the Greens would tie for third place (12%). Other parties and Independent candidates were supported by 2%. “In May 2023, a third of decided voters in British Columbia were supporting BC United,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco in a Tuesday press release. “A year later, the proportion has fallen by 21 points.”Research Co. said 35% of voters who supported the BC Liberals in the 2020 election are staying with United in 2024. Right now, it pointed out 44% are backing the Conservatives and 12% would cast a ballot for the NDP. The NDP hold leads over the Conservatives in Metro Vancouver (40% to 30%) and Vancouver Island (49% to 29%). The races are closer in the Fraser Valley (40% to 39%), Southern BC (39% to 37%) and Northern BC (Conservatives 40% to NDP 38%).Across BC, it said the Conservatives are ahead among decided voters aged 18 to 34 years old (39% to 34%). It found the NDP lead among decided voters aged 35 to 54 (38% to 33%) and decided voters aged 55 and over (50% to 26%).More than two-fifths of British Columbians said they would consider voting for the NDP (53%) or the Conservatives (42%) in the next election. The proportions were lower for the Greens (35%) and United (33%). Two-fifths of British Columbians said housing, homelessness, and poverty is the most important issue facing the province. After housing, homelessness, and poverty was the economy and jobs (15%). This was followed by the environment and crime and public safety (5%). The approval rating for BC Premier David Eby stands at 54%. The numbers were lower for Conservative leader John Rustad (37%), Green leader Sonia Furstenau (35%), and United leader Kevin Falcon (31%). A proposal for the Conservatives and United to merge into a single party before the next election was backed by 33% of British Columbians. Half of Conservatives and 47% of United supporters were on board.Falcon said on May 14 discussions are taking place in private with the BC Conservatives about merging United with it to see if they can beat the NDP. READ MORE: Kevin Falcon says he is speaking with BC Conservatives about merger“Egos need to be put aside,” said Falcon..He said these talks are focusing on finding common ground. When it comes to names, he acknowledged the Conservatives have an advantage over United. The BC NDP would win the popular vote with 38% of the vote if an election was held now, according to a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research. The Conservatives would finish in second place (36%), according to the Wednesday poll..After the Conservatives would be United (14%). This was followed by the Greens (9%) and others (3%). The Research Co. poll was conducted online from May 13 to 15 among 800 BC adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The Mainstreet Research poll was conducted using interactive voice responses from May 8 to 11 with 935 BC adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.