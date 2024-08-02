Poll shows support for BC Conservatives growing as NDP stagnates

A poll recently conducted by Research Co. has found that support for the Conservative Party of British Columbia is growing while the NDP has remained stagnant. Of the 802 decided voters surveyed across the province between July 23 and 25, 41% said they'd cast their ballot for David Eby's incumbents, while 38% said John Rustad's party was their number one choice. Those numbers mark a five point jump for the Conservatives since the poll was last conducted in June. During that same time period, support for the NDP only grew by 1%.While the NDP still dominated Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island with 44% and 43% of the vote, respectively, the Conservatives have gained ground there.“The race has tightened considerably in Southern BC, where the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives are virtually tied," Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a statement, pointing out that, "in June, the BC New Democrats were 11 points ahead of the BC Conservatives in this region of British Columbia."The Fraser Valley and Northern BC, meanwhile, remain Conservative strongholds, with Rustad's party nearly twice as popular than Eby's in both regions. Demographically, Eby was found to be more popular among women, 50%, than Rustad, 32%. Voters aged 35 and over also preferred the NDP over their Conservative rivals, though the latter bested the former in the male and 18-34 cohorts. Overall, however, less than 50% said they approved of the job Eby has done as premier. The race for third place was tight between the Green Party and BC United, which garnered 10% and 9% of the vote, respectively. The Green Party saw the largest drop in support, losing 5 points over the past month.When asked which issues they cared about most, 42% of respondents put housing, homelessness, and poverty at the top of the list. Next up was healthcare at 21%, followed by the economy and jobs at 14%, the environment at 6%, and crime and public safety at 5%.The poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.