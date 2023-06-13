Port of Vancouver

Port of Vancouver

 Image courtesy CBC

Companies and consumers alike have been complaining about supply chain issues for everything from clothes to electronics and home goods — anything that comes off a ship and has to be loaded onto a truck or a train. 

It turns out it’s true, according to a report from the World Bank and S&P Global that ranks the Port of Vancouver second-last, or 347th, on global rankings of 348 world ports in terms of efficiency. It was also the second-lowest in North America. 

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(4) comments

guest356
guest356

Surprise surprise another Liberal NDP failure. Starting to believe we have either a massive level of corruption, since the NDP Liberals continue to get voted in, or, a real problem of critical thinking amongst the populace in these jurisdictions.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Vancouver Ports in Burrard Inlet are a problem. Container Trucks have to ply their way out of the city which could take sometimes hours.

The previous Govt wanted to build a bridge over the South Arm of the Fraser to replace the ancient tunnel . . . dredge the river so container ships could access the Surrey Docks . . . where there is highway & railway access. Of course the Dippers killed that . . .

Delta Port south of the Fraser is in the process of Automating . . . but still years away from completion.

Like everything in Canada these days . . . nothing works like it should . . . but hey we are busy Saving the Planet . . . lol

It matters not that 6 BILLION folks in the rest of the world are increasing their use of Oil & Gas by Double Digits every year and China is building TWO Coal Fired Generating Plants every week. Pollution from China even effects Canada's West Cost . . . but just ignore . . .

Just shut up Canada and pay your Karbon Taxes . . . while the CCP buys up all failing industries and keeps funding the Lieberal Party to win elections.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]1000%

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Considering they are modeling themselves on California's ports is it no wonder they are inefficient?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.