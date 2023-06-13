Companies and consumers alike have been complaining about supply chain issues for everything from clothes to electronics and home goods — anything that comes off a ship and has to be loaded onto a truck or a train.
It turns out it’s true, according to a report from the World Bank and S&P Global that ranks the Port of Vancouver second-last, or 347th, on global rankings of 348 world ports in terms of efficiency. It was also the second-lowest in North America.
On the bright side, Vancouver’s score was up 21 points from 368 last year, which was dead last.
Only Savannah, GA fared worse. Prince Rupert came in at 342nd, while Montreal was 292nd. Halifax was 278th. Sitting in top spot was the Yangshan Port of Shanghai.
The rankings were based largely on wait times, and Canada wasn’t alone in that regard. All west coast ports, including Los Angeles and San Diego were in the bottom 14 in the pack.
Ships reportedly had to wait for weeks to be unloaded and a port spokesman told CTV the backlog from the COVID pandemic had been largely cleared by December.
But the improvement could be short lived.
It comes as more than 7,000 port hands last week voted to take strike action if an agreement with the BC Maritime Employers Association isn’t reached. On June 9 members of the Longshore Locals and Local 514 Ship & Dock Foremen unions voted 99.24% in favour of supporting strike action which could come as soon as June 24.
A strike or lockout could mean a major disruption at the Port of Vancouver as well as Prince Rupert, both of which are considered vital for Canada’s supply chain, and indeed, the US.
That’s because about 15% of US containers move through Vancouver along with 2% of American imports. In addition, about two-thirds of import volumes through Prince Rupert wind up on US-bound trains. Canada’s West Coast ports handle about $350 billion worth of cargo per year representing more than 16% of Canada’s international trade.
The possibility of a Canadian walkout has reportedly raised eyebrows at the US State Department, as per CNBC, as its US counterparts face the possibility of similar job action.
Meanwhile back on this side of the border, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is raising alarm bells for the possible impacts on Canada’s economy as a whole, including higher inflation.
According to Bridgette Anderson, the group’s president and CEO, the impact would extend beyond jobs directly related to BC ports and affect thousands of workers in transportation and logistics roles as well as those working in supporting industries.
“Supply chain stability is critical to Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner and to ensure Canadians have the household necessities they need in stores across the country,” Anderson said in a statement.
“We are calling on business, workers, and the federal government to work together to ensure our supply chains are stable and well-functioning, to benefit all Canadians.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(4) comments
Surprise surprise another Liberal NDP failure. Starting to believe we have either a massive level of corruption, since the NDP Liberals continue to get voted in, or, a real problem of critical thinking amongst the populace in these jurisdictions.
Vancouver Ports in Burrard Inlet are a problem. Container Trucks have to ply their way out of the city which could take sometimes hours.
The previous Govt wanted to build a bridge over the South Arm of the Fraser to replace the ancient tunnel . . . dredge the river so container ships could access the Surrey Docks . . . where there is highway & railway access. Of course the Dippers killed that . . .
Delta Port south of the Fraser is in the process of Automating . . . but still years away from completion.
Like everything in Canada these days . . . nothing works like it should . . . but hey we are busy Saving the Planet . . . lol
It matters not that 6 BILLION folks in the rest of the world are increasing their use of Oil & Gas by Double Digits every year and China is building TWO Coal Fired Generating Plants every week. Pollution from China even effects Canada's West Cost . . . but just ignore . . .
Just shut up Canada and pay your Karbon Taxes . . . while the CCP buys up all failing industries and keeps funding the Lieberal Party to win elections.
[thumbup]1000%
Considering they are modeling themselves on California's ports is it no wonder they are inefficient?
