There’s trouble brewing in Lotusland for EV drivers.
That’s because wayward electric car owners will be on the hook for a proposed 15% hike to charge them at BCHydro’s public charging stations, or risk being stranded.
The Crown-owned utility has applied to the BC Utilities Commission to raise rates effective Sept. 1.
Depending on the type of charger used, rates would rise as high as 60 cents per minute — plus GST — and 44 cents per kilowatt hour. Extended stay charges would add an additional 40 cents per minute.
That compares to 12.19 cents per minute for a 25 Kw station and 27.43 cents for a 100kW station at present. Users are billed on a per second basis they can control from their phones using a dedicated app. That doesn’t include any applicable parking charges, however.
BCHydro says the increase is needed to maintain the existing charging network and build it out over the next decade, which it called “just and reasonable” in its application.
“The proposed rates are designed to fully recover the forecast costs of providing the (service) including electricity costs comparable to the electricity costs paid by exempt-utilities that provide electric vehicle charging service, on a 10-year levelized basis,” it said.
“This will protect other ratepayers and help provide a level playing field for exempt-utilities also providing public electric vehicle charging service in British Columbia.”
But EV owners themselves were less sanguine — and in some cases downright indignant — in their response to the application, arguing they are actually entitled to cheaper (or even free) charging for assuming the higher up-front cost of purchasing an EV to perform their ecological duty.
“I am COMPLETELY opposed to this!!!!!” responded one distraught owner from Vernon (caps hers) on the BC Utilities Commission website. “BC hydro should be displaying leadership in encouraging EV ownership by providing non‐market prices to encourage ppl to travel with their EV! BC hydro should NOT be profiting on EV charge stations! EV charging should be provided at a subsidized rate.”
A lack of charging facilities is widely noted as a barrier to EV uptake in most parts of the country, but less so on the West Coast. And though the charging network is bigger in BC than say, Alberta, the proliferation of the Joule-powered jalopies in the Lower Mainland is straining the number of available outlets.
Despite billions in government funding, the problem is particularly acute for people who live in condos or apartments without access to chargers at home. There are presently 0.27 public fast chargers for every EV registered on BC roads.
The problem is expected to get worse when the federal government effectively bans the sale of gas-powered cars after 2035.
On Aug. 8 the BCUC opened a special panel to look into the matter and solicit opinions from British Columbians. It has received dozens of replies in less than a week.
The problem is, charging rates are based on the maximum kW output of the charging station, not on actual kW output received or requested by the vehicle.
Also, many EV owners think time-based fees are unfair given that lower voltage chargers take longer to charge. BCHydro’s top 100 kW charger is barely a third of the 350 kW super chargers afforded Tesla owners — who gleefully welcomed the rate hikes.
Also, lithium-ion batteries are designed to charge at a more rapid rate when the battery charge level is low. As the charge level increases, the amount of electricity flowing into the unit diminishes. Once it hits 75% it flows to a trickle.
The distinction is more pronounced on longer trips.
“Some mountainous routes in BC involve long distances without charging stations. The battery needs to be quite full before departure. Charging by the minute in this circumstance overcharges the customer because a lot of time is spent adding a small amount of electricity,” wrote one submitter, from Vancouver.
“When I charge my car at home, I am charged for the electricity used. It should be the same for my car when I use a BC Hydro charging station.”
But....but...the government told me to. Looks good on them.
Saw this a mile away, reminds me of the late 80’s early 90’s when propane was cheap and the new clean energy. Once there was buy in cost went up fast. Then came the parking restrictions because of propane leaks. Now we have electric rates go up and possibly parking restrictions for ev owners as batteries burn hot in parkades
The eco warriors need to experience the 'true costs' of their fanatsicm. I have no sympathy for them.
To drive home true costs, I'd like to see a hefty environmental fee charged when their car batteries meet the end of their life span.
I'd also like to see a few of my more self-righteous neighbors have their power needs met exclusively by wind and solar power. Naturally, when the sun doesn't shine, the wind doesn't blow and there are several feet on snow on the ground, should THEIR wind and solar grids fail, charge them $5,000 plus costs to buy power from coal/gas fired electricity plants.
What kind of idiot buys a EV and does not see this coming
It’s all about limiting your mobility genius
Do you think it’s about “saving the planet”?
Lol
Pathetically, no, they do not see the EV as a means to limiting their mobility. Not the sharpest knives in the drawer. And with so many who cannot connect the dots and happily go along with any fuzzy-sounding government edict (as we have seen in the last three years), I am actually concerned about a future march to the Gulag. Never thought I would say that living in Canada.
And that is not control over the people...it sure as heck is...and that is what we are up against...
Welcome to reality. Electricity costs will skyrocket as the infrastructure get built out to support the fanatics in Ottawa. And EV owners should not be subsidized by taxpayers.
looks like the economic model that was put forward to sell these environmental time bombs is not supported by the power requirements, and the cost increases are going to be a free for all in greed and taxes without doubt. Can't wait to see and hear the fairy stories that are going to come out of the government mouthpieces.
