EV Charging
Image courtesy of Sophie Jonas on Unsplash

There’s trouble brewing in Lotusland for EV drivers.

That’s because wayward electric car owners will be on the hook for a proposed 15% hike to charge them at BCHydro’s public charging stations, or risk being stranded.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(8) comments

guest1228
guest1228

But....but...the government told me to. Looks good on them.

Report Add Reply
andy.uhersky
andy.uhersky

Saw this a mile away, reminds me of the late 80’s early 90’s when propane was cheap and the new clean energy. Once there was buy in cost went up fast. Then came the parking restrictions because of propane leaks. Now we have electric rates go up and possibly parking restrictions for ev owners as batteries burn hot in parkades

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

The eco warriors need to experience the 'true costs' of their fanatsicm. I have no sympathy for them.

To drive home true costs, I'd like to see a hefty environmental fee charged when their car batteries meet the end of their life span.

I'd also like to see a few of my more self-righteous neighbors have their power needs met exclusively by wind and solar power. Naturally, when the sun doesn't shine, the wind doesn't blow and there are several feet on snow on the ground, should THEIR wind and solar grids fail, charge them $5,000 plus costs to buy power from coal/gas fired electricity plants.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What kind of idiot buys a EV and does not see this coming

It’s all about limiting your mobility genius

Do you think it’s about “saving the planet”?

Lol

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Pathetically, no, they do not see the EV as a means to limiting their mobility. Not the sharpest knives in the drawer. And with so many who cannot connect the dots and happily go along with any fuzzy-sounding government edict (as we have seen in the last three years), I am actually concerned about a future march to the Gulag. Never thought I would say that living in Canada.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And that is not control over the people...it sure as heck is...and that is what we are up against...

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Welcome to reality. Electricity costs will skyrocket as the infrastructure get built out to support the fanatics in Ottawa. And EV owners should not be subsidized by taxpayers.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

looks like the economic model that was put forward to sell these environmental time bombs is not supported by the power requirements, and the cost increases are going to be a free for all in greed and taxes without doubt. Can't wait to see and hear the fairy stories that are going to come out of the government mouthpieces.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.