Projections show Conservatives to win 211 seats if election held now

The Conservatives would form a majority government if an election was held today, according to projections conducted by 338Canada. The Conservatives would win 211 seats — an increase from 119 in 2021 — according to the Sunday projections. While having the most seats now, 338Canada said the Liberals would form the official oppositon with 67 seats — a decrease from 160 in 2021. The Bloc Quebecois would come in third place with 39 seats. The NDP would remain fourth place with 24 seats. The Greens would stay the same at two seats. The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) would not win a seat. While the Conservatives would win a majority government, 338Canada said it would win the popular vote at 42%. It said the Liberals would come in second place (24%). After the Liberals would be the NDP (18%). This was followed by the Bloc Quebecois (8%) and Greens (4%). Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has a safe hold on Carleton, ON. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would win Papineau, QC. Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has a safe hold on Beloeil-Chambly, QC. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh might lose Burnaby Central, BC, to the Conservative candidate. Green leader Elizabeth May would likely win Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC. PPC leader Maxime Bernier would lose Portage-Lisgar, MB, to the Conservative candidate. These projections come after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced Budget 2024 on April 16, with Canadian corporations paying more tax and people who earn more than $250,000 in capital gains expected to pay more. READ MORE: UPDATED: Budget 2024 sees tax increases on corporations, capital gains of over $250,000People earning more than $250,000 will have to pay taxes from half to two-thirds. The Canadian government estimated that will involve 0.13% of the population.The capital gains tax increase would affect companies and trusts and was expected to impact about 12% of Canada's corporations and those with an average income of $1.42 million.The data is a statistical model of electoral projections based on opinion polls, election history, and demographic information. No margin of error was assigned to it.