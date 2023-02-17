A dozen charges have been laid against a former North Vancouver elementary school teacher accused of numerous historic sexual offences against students.
Last year Mounties arrested Brian Moore, now 83, for multiple counts of sexual offences against his students that occurred while he was teaching more than 40 years ago. More victims have since come forward.
“We understand this news may be upsetting for members of the community and especially for the victims,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.
“We would like to thank those that came forward to provide statements. Without their courage, we would not be in the position we are in today.”
As of Wednesday, Moore is formally charged with 12 counts of sexual offences, including 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14-years-old, and one count of sexual assault.
Moore taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School from 1970 to 1982, which is when most of the offences occurred, police say, noting that offence is alleged to have been committed as recently as 2007, long after his tenure as a teacher ended.
The alleged predator is also named as a defendant in a proposed class action lawsuit spearheaded by Dennis Cooper, a former student, claiming Moore groomed and sexually assaulted himself and other Grade 6 students during field trips.
If the allegations prove true and they probably will, numerous lives we're scarred and children lost their childhood. This is the tip of the iceberg, more and much worse things are being done to children; kudos to those who protest the grooming of children that is a part of this sickness.
