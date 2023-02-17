Upper Lynn Elementary School
Image courtesy dnv.org

A dozen charges have been laid against a former North Vancouver elementary school teacher accused of numerous historic sexual offences against students.

Last year Mounties arrested Brian Moore, now 83, for multiple counts of sexual offences against his students that occurred while he was teaching more than 40 years ago. More victims have since come forward.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If the allegations prove true and they probably will, numerous lives we're scarred and children lost their childhood. This is the tip of the iceberg, more and much worse things are being done to children; kudos to those who protest the grooming of children that is a part of this sickness.

Report Add Reply

