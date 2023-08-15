Desert Hills Farmers Market in Ashcroft

Desert Hills Farmers Market in Ashcroft Is giving away almost 50 tonnes of undersized fruit.

If life gives you melons, you may be dyslexic.

But it was no misprint for a BC farmer’s market that is presently giving away almost 50 tonnes of undersized cantaloupe and honey dew instead of throwing it away.

Desert Hills Market

Staff at the Desert Hills Farmers Market in Ashcroft.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

free the west
free the west

Sounds like my first girlfriend.

ShaunPolczer
ShaunPolczer

Lol. My thoughts exactly. Mine has peaches — I’m not complaining, I got her a card for our anniversary that said I love peaches lol 😎

ShaunPolczer
ShaunPolczer

Oops, did I say that?

grandview.67
grandview.67

This farm produces some of the best produce anywhere. Best of luck to them.

