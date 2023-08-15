If life gives you melons, you may be dyslexic.
But it was no misprint for a BC farmer’s market that is presently giving away almost 50 tonnes of undersized cantaloupe and honey dew instead of throwing it away.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
On the weekend, the Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market in Ashcroft put out a call on Facebook for customers to come and help themselves to 50,000 pounds of the ungainly gourds after they were about a quarter inch — less than a centimetre — too small.
“(Top) quality but wrong sizing and we can’t bare (sp.) to dump this in the garbage. With food shortages around the world it’s not right to dump something like this,” it posted, while asking community members to confer donating some to the food bank.
“We are so happy to see this product go to such special people.”
Needless to say, the response was so “insane”, according to a followup post, that it decided to extend the ’sale’ on Monday by offering up an additional 65,000 pounds of cantaloupe and 20,000 more of honeydews.
Some commenters said they drove as many as eight hours to take advantage of the deal.
As of Tuesday morning, its website said it was still stocked, along with a shipment of overripe field tomatoes that were going for as little as 50 cents a pound.
“In front of the store the undersized free cantaloupe is fully stocked. We will post when we are out,” it said.
According to the Circular Innovation Council, about 58% of all food produced in Canada — 35 million tonnes — is lost or wasted, costing the economy $49 billion or $1,766 per household and generating almost 57 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year.
According to the UN Food Waste Index, the average Canadian household wasted 79 kg of food in 2021.
That compares to 59 kg in the US and 77 kg in the United Kingdom. Some of the worst countries in the world include Greece (142 kg) and Malta (129 kg). The best are Austria (39 kg) and Slovenia (33 to 36 kg).
Although food waste occurs at most points in the supply cycle, including post-harvest, processing, distribution, retail, in the foodservice industry, about 47% of the waste is produced by Canadian households, meaning that a huge portion of food waste could be avoided by consumers adopting more sustainable shopping habits, the CIC said.
(4) comments
Sounds like my first girlfriend.
Lol. My thoughts exactly. Mine has peaches — I’m not complaining, I got her a card for our anniversary that said I love peaches lol 😎
Oops, did I say that?
This farm produces some of the best produce anywhere. Best of luck to them.
