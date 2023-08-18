Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Anyone considering a trip to Vancouver Island on the Labour Day long weekend might want to consider alternate arrangements or making reservations.
That’s because the ubiquitous Crown Corp. was forced to place its Coastal Renaissance ferry — one of its largest — into dry dock for repairs that are expected to take “weeks, not days,” according to company officials.
On its website BCFerries said it has had to suspend sailings of the ship due to a failure with its No. 2 drive motor.
The Coastal Renaissance was the largest double-ended passenger ferry when it was launched on the West Coast in 2007 and handles the route between Duke Point at Nanaimo and Tsawwassen just south of Vancouver.
In the interim, it has replaced the ship with the smaller Queen of Alberni and Coastal Inspiration vessels. “We are currently exploring the potential of whether we can offer additional sailings on this route,” it said.
Until the Coastal Renaissance returns to service, sailings on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route are expected to be busy, with limited drive up space. Customers travelling without a confirmed booking are encouraged to consider travelling as a foot passenger, if at all.
The cancellations have affected as many as 2,000 people so far, many of whom rely on ferry service to commute back and forth from the Mainland.
Also last week, a new privately owned foot-passenger service, Hullo, was delayed due to technical issues with its boats and high winds that forced it to cancel its maiden voyage from Nanaimo to downtown Vancouver.
The BC government has put forth a $5 billion capital plan to make fleet improvements, including the replacement of vessels that have been in use since the 1960s with natural gas powered units.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.