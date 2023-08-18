BC Ferry

Coastal Renaissance in Horseshoe Bay after its launch in 2008.

Anyone considering a trip to Vancouver Island on the Labour Day long weekend might want to consider alternate arrangements or making reservations.

That’s because the ubiquitous Crown Corp. was forced to place its Coastal Renaissance ferry — one of its largest — into dry dock for repairs that are expected to take “weeks, not days,” according to company officials.

BC Ferry route map

Residents of Vancouver Island rely on ferry service to commute to the Mainland.

