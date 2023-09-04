House with key
Image courtesy of Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

A British Columbia tribunal ruled municipalities have a responsibility to ratepayers. However, this duty is only for accurate calculations of property taxes.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the decision was made in Duncan, BC, where the average property value increased by 34%. Meanwhile, the City Council raised taxes by 14% over two years.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This is part of the WEF agenda to confiscate private home ownership

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

It’s a sad conundrum that we now find ourselves in. We buy a house in a city like Edmonton. It hikes taxes and implements fees at an alarming rate until you can’t afford to keep the home and nobody wants buy it. You can’t sue the city for breaching their fiduciary responsibility to act on behalf of the property owners. However, don’t buy a house, don’t get a job, don’t pay taxes, just throw up a tent wherever you like. If the city dares to move you, some bottom-feeder lawyer will help you successfully sue the city.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

City councils don’t give a hoot about the rate payers, they care only for their communist agenda, td up to people to get involved and get rid of them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.