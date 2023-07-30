Osoyoos wildfire July 30 2023
Image courtesy of Twitter/X

A third firefighter has tragically lost their life while fighting the worst wildfire season ever recorded in Canada.

Officials have reported that the firefighter died while working to control the Donnie Creek fire near Fort St John, BC.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Too bad the BC Govt stopped using Water Bombers . . .

The vast majority of these fires are Man Caused . . . aka Arson!

Report Add Reply

