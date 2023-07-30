A third firefighter has tragically lost their life while fighting the worst wildfire season ever recorded in Canada.
Officials have reported that the firefighter died while working to control the Donnie Creek fire near Fort St John, BC.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A third firefighter has tragically lost their life while fighting the worst wildfire season ever recorded in Canada.
Officials have reported that the firefighter died while working to control the Donnie Creek fire near Fort St John, BC.
On Saturday, BC Premier David Eby announced the death of the third firefighter in a statement.
“My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this frontline hero,” said Eby’s statement.
Eby said that this year's wildfire season has been “profoundly awful” and acknowledged that firefighters were making “extraordinary sacrifices … to keep us safe.”
Due to the uncontrolled fires, individuals are being evacuated in BC near the US border.
As of Sunday morning, one-third of all fires are in BC.
During this wildfire season, the wildfires have already burned approximately 30 million acres of land, which is larger than the land area of South Korea or Cuba.
On Saturday night, people living in the town of Osoyoos and nearby areas were instructed to evacuate their homes. This was due to a fire that originated in the northwestern state of Washington and spread into Canada.
Osoyoos residents posted pictures of the fire getting closer on social media.
Two other firefighters have tragically lost their lives in separate incidents this month in Canada's most severe wildfire season ever.
Out of the 990 fires currently happening in Canada, about 613 are classified as out of control.
In June, firefighters in Nova Scotia battled against the biggest wildfire ever recorded in the province.
The Canadian wildfires have caused pollution alerts throughout North America as the smoke travels south along the eastern coast of the US.
The smoke from the wildfires has travelled all the way to Europe.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Too bad the BC Govt stopped using Water Bombers . . .
The vast majority of these fires are Man Caused . . . aka Arson!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.