The troubled Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast received another blow after federal authorities slapped it with an inspection office order for failing to monitor the “socio-economic” impacts of construction on local communities.
Specifically, the complaints stem from work camps — or lack of them — in various BC communities along the route that strained local resources and infrastructure, including roadways.
The order, which was compiled by the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) over several months starting in January of 2022, alleges deficiencies in the company’s work plans caused housing and hotel shortages that drove up the price of rents for locals.
For instance, the Valemount Affordable Rental Society and Housing Committee sent emails to both the CER and the company last December expressing concerns over housing shortages in the town due to inadequate work camps. Renters were reportedly paying as much as $8,000 a month for houses in town after being squeezed out by workers.
In January 2022 the Regional District of Fraser Fort George expressed concern that an “increase of workforce in the Valemount area has exceeded the supply for such things as permanent and temporary housing and goods and services.”
On its website, Trans Mountain acknowledged it was forced to use commercial accommodation including hotels, motels and RV parks in addition to private accommodation to house temporary workers.
“Trans Mountain strives to always be a good neighbour and demonstrate respect and courtesy in everything we do. During construction, we are also guests in these communities and are committed to ensuring our workforce demonstrates our core values of safety, integrity and respect,” it said.
Workers were forced to abide by a code of conduct on and off the worksite restricting things such as weapons, alcohol and drug use.
In May, a CER inspection officer met with company officials and stakeholders before filing the order, which took effect on July 4.
A subsequent review, the CER's Socio-Economic Effects Monitoring Plan, found that Trans Mountain failed to incorporate “qualitative data related to workers and local business accommodations in the North Thompson Region.”
The company will have until August to provide a series of reports to the regulator identifying any failures to comply with pertinent regulations and how they could have been avoided or mitigated.
In an email, Trans Mountain told Reuters it will be “reaching out to community members, accommodation providers and local authorities to gather information to respond to the order.”
As of March, the project was about 80% complete and barring further delay, is expected to begin pumping oil starting in January 2024 — nearly a decade after it was first proposed as a cost effective way to ship oil to Asia.
The expansion will nearly triple capacity on the existing Trans Mountain line — which has been in service since the 1950s — to 890,000 barrels per day.
The project, which was initially expected to cost $4.5 billion, has swelled to more than $30.9 billion after the federal government bought it in 2018.
Since that time it has been plagued by delays, protests, Supreme Court challenges, vandalism and even environmental protection orders.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(5) comments
I'm guessing that hotel owners, campgrounds, and private rental owners had a very vested interests in not having work camps, it will be very interesting to see if the pipeline was denied building work camps along the route.
I said 8 years ago that this Pipeline would never get finished . . . so far I am batting 1000 . . .
Now of course the Cdn Taxpayer is on the hook for ALL the loses . . . but they won't figure that out till interest rates hit 10% . . . lol
"At the end of last year, overall fossil fuel represented 81% of energy consumption. Ten years ago, they were at 82%. So $3.8 trillion of investment in renewables moved fossil fuels from 82% to 81% of the overall energy consumption. It is apparent that renewable energy is not going anywhere fast."
Oil & Gas are the major energy source over most of the Globe . . . and will be for the forseable future, likely the next 100 years.
"China last year approved the largest expansion of coal fired power plants since 2015 despite its vow to begin phasing down the use of fossil fuel in just three years. The coal power capacity that China began building in 2022 was six times as much as the rest of the world combined."
And our Joke of a Federal Govt is sending Millions maybe Billions to China for "Greening" . . . as the Dumb Canooks buy their stuff and go back to sleep!
[thumbup][thumbup] absolutely, and is it any coincidence that our bought and paid for politicians are detached EV's are the only way forward and China has 90% of the lithium battery production?
..."failing to monitor the “socio-economic” impacts of construction on local communities"... It is abundantly clear that the Trudeau government are trying to kill the completion and end the construction of this pipeline. The over reaching of Ottawa has gotten to the point of treasonous and criminal.
The folks at Kinder Morgan must be having a great laugh. Trudope / Singh & bobbleheads couldn't find sand in the Sahara. Who's pockets did all our tax dollars actually end up in? The kids running the candy store would have more accountability.
