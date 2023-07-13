Keystone pipes

Pipeline development has done poorly since the Trudeau Liberals took power in 2015, but so has the bureaucracy that once guided their development. 

The troubled Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast received another blow after federal authorities slapped it with an inspection office order for failing to monitor the “socio-economic” impacts of construction on local communities.

Specifically, the complaints stem from work camps — or lack of them — in various BC communities along the route that strained local resources and infrastructure, including roadways.

Valemount BC
northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm guessing that hotel owners, campgrounds, and private rental owners had a very vested interests in not having work camps, it will be very interesting to see if the pipeline was denied building work camps along the route.

Left Coast
Left Coast

I said 8 years ago that this Pipeline would never get finished . . . so far I am batting 1000 . . .

Now of course the Cdn Taxpayer is on the hook for ALL the loses . . . but they won't figure that out till interest rates hit 10% . . . lol

"At the end of last year, overall fossil fuel represented 81% of energy consumption. Ten years ago, they were at 82%. So $3.8 trillion of investment in renewables moved fossil fuels from 82% to 81% of the overall energy consumption. It is apparent that renewable energy is not going anywhere fast."

Oil & Gas are the major energy source over most of the Globe . . . and will be for the forseable future, likely the next 100 years.

"China last year approved the largest expansion of coal fired power plants since 2015 despite its vow to begin phasing down the use of fossil fuel in just three years. The coal power capacity that China began building in 2022 was six times as much as the rest of the world combined."

And our Joke of a Federal Govt is sending Millions maybe Billions to China for "Greening" . . . as the Dumb Canooks buy their stuff and go back to sleep!

jokeco68
jokeco68

[thumbup][thumbup] absolutely, and is it any coincidence that our bought and paid for politicians are detached EV's are the only way forward and China has 90% of the lithium battery production?

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

..."failing to monitor the “socio-economic” impacts of construction on local communities"... It is abundantly clear that the Trudeau government are trying to kill the completion and end the construction of this pipeline. The over reaching of Ottawa has gotten to the point of treasonous and criminal.

gtkeough
gtkeough

The folks at Kinder Morgan must be having a great laugh. Trudope / Singh & bobbleheads couldn't find sand in the Sahara. Who's pockets did all our tax dollars actually end up in? The kids running the candy store would have more accountability.

