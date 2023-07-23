The Cabinet hired pollsters to ask people about their “current relationship with China” in Vancouver's Chinese-Canadian community.
However, they did not mention anything about foreign agents allegedly committing election fraud.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Privy Council Office revealed this information on Thursday.
“All believed this relationship had deteriorated in recent decades and even more so in recent years,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection of Canadians’ Views.
“It was thought by many that this had at least in part been due to China’s rise as a larger economic and geopolitical power and its perceived ability to be more assertive in its foreign policy as a result.”
Researchers were not asked to survey Chinese-Canadians’ views on political interference by foreign agents.
The focus group questionnaires also omitted any mention of MPs’ demands for a public registry of foreign agents operating in Canada.
One Chinese spy has been expelled for targeting the family members of two MPs, Conservative Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and New Democrat Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC).
“Discussing whether the Government of Canada was headed in the right direction in terms of its relationship with China, participants expressed a great deal of uncertainty,” according to the report.
“Several described what they viewed as a lack of direction on the Government of Canada’s part related to China and felt that its actions had been mostly reactive.”
The Privy Council hired Strategic Counsel to do a survey as part of a $2.4 million contract. The survey involved monthly focus groups discussing various topics.
The Strategic Counsel released the report released on Feb. 6.
“For many, it was unclear as to whether the Government of Canada was aiming to improve its relationship with China or was satisfied with the situation as it was at present,” said Canadians’ Views.
“A small number expressed disappointment in how this relationship had evolved, believing that Canadians could no longer feel safe travelling to China.”
“Asked what the Government of Canada had done well regarding its relationship with China, a number spoke positively of its commitment to human rights and Canadian values including outspoken criticism of China regarding human rights abuses within its borders,” wrote researchers.
“Focusing on what could be done by the Government of Canada to improve its relationship with China, many believed there needed to be greater representation of Chinese-Canadians at the federal level.”
“Additionally, several felt there needed to be increased efforts to understand the unique perspectives of Chinese-Canadians as well as a greater focus on acknowledging the many different groups that comprised the Chinese diaspora,” according to the report.
(2) comments
A study funded by a Lib government friendly to China? How safe, secure and unbiased would the respondents feel answering?
Are the 2 Michaels under a gag order, or under house arrest? Other than a quick blip on msm, can anyone confirm they are actually back in Canada?
