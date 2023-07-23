Canada/China flags
Courtesy Asiapacific.ca

The Cabinet hired pollsters to ask people about their “current relationship with China” in Vancouver's Chinese-Canadian community.

However, they did not mention anything about foreign agents allegedly committing election fraud. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

martina1
martina1

A study funded by a Lib government friendly to China? How safe, secure and unbiased would the respondents feel answering?

northrungrader
northrungrader

Are the 2 Michaels under a gag order, or under house arrest? Other than a quick blip on msm, can anyone confirm they are actually back in Canada?

