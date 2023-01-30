Beginning Tuesday, British Columbia will decriminalize personal possession of various illicit drugs for three years.
The federal government made the announcement in May last year and, as of midnight, British Columbians can carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, meth, cocaine, and more, without fear of criminal penalties.
The exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) will be in effect from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2026, throughout the entire province.
BC is the first Canadian province to receive an exemption under the CDSA.
“Every day, we are losing lives to overdoses from the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply. We are committed to stopping this tragic epidemic with bold action and significant policy change,” Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health said Tuesday.
“By supporting British Columbia in this exemption to the CDSA, our government is providing the province with the ability to help divert people away from the criminal justice system and toward the health and social services they need.”
Now the leading cause of unnatural death in the province, the overdose crisis was declared a public health emergency in BC in 2016.
As for the new three year “exemption,” the province wants to be clear the policy is different from legalization, as the substances remain illegal.
Officials reiterated Monday that adults who are found in possession of a cumulative total of as much as 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA for personal use will no longer be arrested, charged, or have their stash confiscated if abiding by the exemption's conditions.
“Instead, police will offer information on available health and social supports, as well as local treatment and recovery options,” said the province.
Possession of drugs in any amount will remain a criminal offence on K-12 school grounds and at licensed child care facilities. The exemption doesn’t apply to youth 17 and younger.
Anyone caught selling or trafficking drugs in BC is still subject to criminal penalties.
