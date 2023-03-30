featured WATCH: Bobcat driver shot by BC RCMP after wild chase caught on video By Reid Small Reid Small Reporter (BC) Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy Facebook/Chelsie Robertson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BC’s police watchdog is on Vancouver Island after Mounties shot a man who was driving a bobcat down a residential street.The incident unfolded Tuesday night when North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report of a man who “appeared impaired” while driving a track loader skid-steer through a neighbourhood. Bobcat chase Police attended, attempting to stop the driver. This led to collisions between the loader and police cruisers.During the “interaction” that followed, RCMP says one officer fired their weapon, striking the driver.The man, identified as 31-year-old David Cochrane, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.He reportedly suffered two gunshot wounds to the head.“This was my fiance and our newborn daughter’s dadv…vhe was shot at twice in the head and it didn’t need to go that way,” wrote a woman claiming to be Cochrane's fiancé on Facebook.The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating police actions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bc News Vancouver Island David Cochrane Rcmp Duncan Reid Small Reporter (BC) Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media. Author twitter Author email Follow Reid Small Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments BERNHARTMARTENS Mar 30, 2023 2:10pm Its a compact track loader, or skid steer. Bobcat is a brand, and as you can see the machine here is a Deere. FYI Report Add Reply railice96 Mar 30, 2023 1:43pm [scared][scared][ohmy] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular SLOBODIAN: Drag queen performed at NDP political meeting, was receiving money from kids WATCH: Man murdered outside Vancouver Starbucks after 'brief altercation' WATCH: Ottawa vice principal says he wants children to take puberty blockers WATCH: Couple filmed brazenly having sex on Edmonton LRT WATCH: Shocking video shows man jumping to his death out of stolen police car
(2) comments
Its a compact track loader, or skid steer. Bobcat is a brand, and as you can see the machine here is a Deere. FYI
[scared][scared][ohmy]
