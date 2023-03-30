Duncan RCMP
Image courtesy Facebook/Chelsie Robertson

BC’s police watchdog is on Vancouver Island after Mounties shot a man who was driving a bobcat down a residential street.

The incident unfolded Tuesday night when North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report of a man who “appeared impaired” while driving a track loader skid-steer through a neighbourhood.

Bobcat chase

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(2) comments

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Its a compact track loader, or skid steer. Bobcat is a brand, and as you can see the machine here is a Deere. FYI

railice96
railice96

[scared][scared][ohmy]

