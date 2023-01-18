Drunk driver
Screenshot courtesy Reddit/stubbs1988

An allegedly intoxicated driver was filmed travelling to Duncan on the Trans-Canada Highway with three wheels, spraying the pavement with sparks.

A video posted to Reddit shows a white sedan making its way northbound without its front driver’s side wheel.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(1) comment

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Apparently admitting to driving from Victoria is either illegal, immoral or some how wrong. Would it have been better if he said he was driving from Ladysmith? I need to know as I drive on the island now and then.

As for driving with damage that is the right thing to do but only to get to safety, which means stopping at the first/best/safest place. Maybe he thought a hotel would be a reasonable place to stop safely? If so I wonder if the judge would agree?

As shown by past reports some police consider a single drink even hours before to be drunk driving which might be how they determined he was drunk before using the breathalyzer. That would also explain why they didn't report the results.

BTW BC drivers do not need to be drunk to drive like that. I stopped a driver in Vancouver whose flat tire came off, got wrapped up in the suspension and stopped the wheel from turning. They knew something wasn't right but felt they could ignore it until they got home.

