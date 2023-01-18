WATCH: Drunk driver loses wheel near Victoria, keeps driving By Reid Small Reid Small Reporter (BC) Author twitter Author email Jan 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Screenshot courtesy Reddit/stubbs1988 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An allegedly intoxicated driver was filmed travelling to Duncan on the Trans-Canada Highway with three wheels, spraying the pavement with sparks.A video posted to Reddit shows a white sedan making its way northbound without its front driver’s side wheel.The incident occurred Saturday night, prompting several calls to police from concerned onlookers.“We saw this guy coming in the oncoming lane and once we found a spot, we turned around and caught up quickly since he wasn’t able to hit the speed limit,” Stuart Carmichael told local CHEK News.“Once the car stopped at the Ramada, we parked and along with another occupant of my vehicle, Steve Kryskow, all watched this guy in case he started running.”BC RCMP’s Sgt. Chris Manseau said police located the driver out of the vehicle, looking at the missing wheel.Officers determined that he’d been drinking alcohol and issued a breathalyzer test.Police said the driver admitted to driving from Victoria and it’s believed a collision, resulting in the lost tire, occurred somewhere between there and Duncan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bc News Vancouver Island Victoria Duncan Alcohol Drunk Driving Rcmp Reid Small Reporter (BC) Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media. Author twitter Author email Follow Reid Small Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Canadian in Western Canada Jan 18, 2023 11:20am Apparently admitting to driving from Victoria is either illegal, immoral or some how wrong. Would it have been better if he said he was driving from Ladysmith? I need to know as I drive on the island now and then.As for driving with damage that is the right thing to do but only to get to safety, which means stopping at the first/best/safest place. Maybe he thought a hotel would be a reasonable place to stop safely? If so I wonder if the judge would agree?As shown by past reports some police consider a single drink even hours before to be drunk driving which might be how they determined he was drunk before using the breathalyzer. That would also explain why they didn't report the results.BTW BC drivers do not need to be drunk to drive like that. I stopped a driver in Vancouver whose flat tire came off, got wrapped up in the suspension and stopped the wheel from turning. They knew something wasn't right but felt they could ignore it until they got home. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pro-Nixon CA board booted out in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre Smith says ‘Just Transition’ is about eliminating entire sectors of Alberta's economy Community groups call for Ottawa venue to cancel Peterson show BLACKETT: Wokeness captures Alberta's law society Payroll glitch means federal employees owe government $559 million
(1) comment
Apparently admitting to driving from Victoria is either illegal, immoral or some how wrong. Would it have been better if he said he was driving from Ladysmith? I need to know as I drive on the island now and then.
As for driving with damage that is the right thing to do but only to get to safety, which means stopping at the first/best/safest place. Maybe he thought a hotel would be a reasonable place to stop safely? If so I wonder if the judge would agree?
As shown by past reports some police consider a single drink even hours before to be drunk driving which might be how they determined he was drunk before using the breathalyzer. That would also explain why they didn't report the results.
BTW BC drivers do not need to be drunk to drive like that. I stopped a driver in Vancouver whose flat tire came off, got wrapped up in the suspension and stopped the wheel from turning. They knew something wasn't right but felt they could ignore it until they got home.
