Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has been independent since he was axed from the BC Liberal party's caucus in August last year; now he has officially joined the Conservative Party of BC.
This means a Conservative MLA will sit in the province’s legislature for the first time in more than a decade — the last being John van Dongen in 2012.
The BC Liberals booted the Nechacko Lakes MLA from the party's caucus due to social media posts he made in relation to anthropogenic climate change.
"Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately,” said party leader Kevin Falcon at the time.
A month after his axing, Rustad told the Western Standard he had not been provided a substantive answer as to why he was tossed, further noting he'd been toying with the idea of joining the BC Conservatives.
“One of the standards I’m going to look for before joining any party is acceptance of a variety of views. We have to encourage debate, not limit it,” he said at the time.
Since then, Rustad has been making plenty of noise as an independent MLA, particularly after he introduced a petition in the legislature asking the BC government to repeal Bill 36 — also known as the Health Professions and Occupations Act.
Great job, as the Provincial Liberals, are doing precisely what the Federal Liberals are dividing and conquering., and accept NO debate on their Woke agenda.
