Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has been independent since he was axed from the BC Liberal party's caucus in August last year; now he has officially joined the Conservative Party of BC.

This means a Conservative MLA will sit in the province’s legislature for the first time in more than a decade — the last being John van Dongen in 2012.

BCGray
BCGray

Great job, as the Provincial Liberals, are doing precisely what the Federal Liberals are dividing and conquering., and accept NO debate on their Woke agenda.

