The stories of residents who feel unsafe are endless. Open-air drug use and lawless behaviour have taxpayers afraid of a system they use to commute. One resident said he saw a drug addict moving a couch into the train the other night. Others complain about security guards who let addicts shoot up drugs in stations.
I am thankful for Coun. Sarah Hamilton and Coun. Tim Cartmell's work on the Government of Alberta’s Public Safety and Community Response Task Force. The task force, chaired by Mike Ellis, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, has a mandate to “address social issues in the Edmonton metropolitan region through a coordinated response between the province, city and local partners.”
One of the first action items has been to engage sheriffs in Edmonton’s downtown core.
It was disappointing to hear a February 2 interview on CBC Radio’s Edmonton AM, in which Hamilton was chastised for her involvement in the task force, simply because she does not represent a downtown area ward like O-day’min, where the bulk of crime, drug use and homelessness are often perceived to take place.
As a resident of Hamilton's ward, sipiwiyiniwak, I can attest to the fact crime, drug use, and homelessness are something we witness regularly in Edmonton’s west end, particularly around Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre. Intoxicated panhandlers in front of shops, discarded shopping carts in nearby neighbourhoods, and unkempt people with backpacks on bicycles are commonplace.
Our family lives a block off of 87 Avenue, and this past summer we witnessed an increase in homeless traffic in our back alley, including someone intruding in our own backyard on a summer morning when I was getting our kids ready to go to camp.
There is often discarded fast food garbage at the end of the alleyway after what appears to be late-night consumption and on one occasion, I found a used hypodermic needle.
We suspect the increase in foot traffic in our alleyway is due to LRT construction and disruptions on 87 Avenue.
There was also a homeless person squatting in a shed in the home across the alleyway from ours (it was up for sale at the time). The same person broke into the house to use the bathroom. Thankfully, we and our neighbours banded together to call the police on two separate occasions and received a prompt response.
We heard from other neighbours who'd taken possession months earlier of a rental property along the same back alleyway, only to confront a homeless person living in the basement!
We decided to install outdoor cameras on our house as a precaution, and quite frankly, to ensure our family’s safety. As longtime residents of the Elmwood neighbourhood, we are hesitant to consider a move elsewhere. After nearly 20 years in the same home and nary a problem with crime, it is disheartening to even consider uprooting our family, especially when the location is convenient.
Which neighborhood would we move to, though? We have family that lives in the affluent southwest Haddow neighbourhood, in Cartmell’s ward, pihêsiwin ᐱᐦᐁᓯᐏᐣ. They've experienced theft in broad daylight on their garage pad from their vehicle, and a neighbour had a handbag stolen from inside her home while doing yard work outside.
Clearly, crime, drug use, and homelessness are city-wide phenomena. The last couple of years of pandemic-related restrictions likely exasperated the situation.
It seems shortsighted Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi would disparage the province for creating the task force, saying instead the province “needs to be willing to focus on providing preventative measures such as safe consumption sites, safe supply, and harm reduction.”
Yes, these are thoughtful ideas and acknowledge there are root causes to social issues, but they don't get resolved overnight. The problems we're experiencing now, especially in the downtown and around transit stations, need an immediate solution, and the province has provided just that.
I think it's fantastic Premier Danielle Smith's UCP government is helping Edmonton in this manner, and we fully support our councillors' involvement in the Public Safety and Community Response Task Force. If Edmonton is short on funds for more policing, then this is welcome help from the province.
Our family continues to support practical, common-sense approaches like this and plans to ensure the Smith government gets re-elected in May.
Nancy Boyko is a local area mother and resident in Coun. Sarah Hamilton's west Edmonton ward, sipiwiyiniwak. She lives with her husband and two children in the Elmwood neighbourhood.
We can all have the feel good attitude , nothing will work until we develop a tough stance against these folks, enough is enough of their problem becoming my our problem. We did not create their situation yet we have to deal with the mess left behind,
Good for you, speaking up and getting involved in making your neighborhood and your city safer. Citizen Action is the root of clean, safe communities.
