Smith says LRT users deserve safe system

The stories of residents who feel unsafe are endless. Open-air drug use and lawless behaviour have taxpayers afraid of a system they use to commute. One resident said he saw a drug addict moving a couch into the train the other night. Others complain about security guards who let addicts shoot up drugs in stations.

I am thankful for Coun. Sarah Hamilton and Coun. Tim Cartmell's work on the Government of Alberta’s Public Safety and Community Response Task Force. The task force, chaired by Mike Ellis, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, has a mandate to “address social issues in the Edmonton metropolitan region through a coordinated response between the province, city and local partners.”

One of the first action items has been to engage sheriffs in Edmonton’s downtown core.

guest310
guest310

We can all have the feel good attitude , nothing will work until we develop a tough stance against these folks, enough is enough of their problem becoming my our problem. We did not create their situation yet we have to deal with the mess left behind,

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

Good for you, speaking up and getting involved in making your neighborhood and your city safer. Citizen Action is the root of clean, safe communities.

