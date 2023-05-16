Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said after four years of dealing with many crises, it is time for hope, stability, common sense, and trusted leadership. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Around 250 people came to show support as Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley held a rally at the Brownstone in Calgary. 

“After four very hard years dealing with a healthcare crisis, an affordability crisis, and a UCP (United Conservative Party) government constantly in crisis, it is time for hope, for stability, for common sense, and for trusted leadership,” said Notley at a Tuesday event. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Ya ya. They bus in union shills to fill a room to hear the same tired story....I will give you what you want, I will make people we have villified pay for it. The joke will be on all of us cuz there is no free lunch

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.