Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said this election is a simple choice. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Around 300 people came out to show support as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith began her election campaign at a rally in a parking lot in Calgary. 

“My friends, this election is a simple choice,” said Smith at the Saturday event. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest356
guest356

If we can at all believe these "Polls". Sometimes I interact with my children's friends (all adults and professionals) and am absolutely stunned at their lack of objective thought, they all think the NDP is their party, not because they are partisan, but because they are literally brainwashed with misinformation and outright lies from their own groups and employers. Parochialism is profound amongst their generation and their critical thinking skills are severely lacking. Not all of them but certainly enough to cause concern.

