Around 300 people came out to show support as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith began her election campaign at a rally in a parking lot in Calgary.
“My friends, this election is a simple choice,” said Smith at the Saturday event.
“On the one hand, we have our United Conservative Party who are relentlessly focused on moving Alberta forward.”
.@ABDanielleSmith said this election is a simple choice. Going to continue to create opportunities for Albertans. pic.twitter.com/bP48CJNQFo— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) April 29, 2023
Smith said the Alberta UCP is going “to continue creating the opportunities and the tomorrow for all Albertans with good-paying jobs, low taxes, and a strong economy.” On the other hand, she said, there is the Alberta NDP, who want to make life more expensive.
The main reason why she put her name forward for Alberta premier was to ensure the province had stability and security. The UCP will provide that with its plan for a stronger, safer, and affordable future, she said.
Smith spoke about the No Tax Hike Guarantee. She said the only direction taxes will go is down.
She pointed out how Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley raised taxes 97 times while she was premier. Notley has committed to raising business taxes again.
If people want safe, secure communities and to keep social disorder off the streets, the UCP will ensure criminals are behind bars, Smith said, adding it will fund the police and provide drug addicts with the treatment they need.
She blasted the NDP for wanting to build safe injection sites and charge addicts for treatment. Notley said she will establish a safe supply.
.@ABDanielleSmith said if people want safe communities, @Alberta_UCP will ensure criminals are behind bars. Will fund police and help drug addicts. pic.twitter.com/uSzDWvRdeT— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) April 29, 2023
If people want Calgary to have one of the greatest sport and entertainment districts in North America, she said the UCP will get it done. It will follow through on the arena deal.
She predicted the NDP will kill the deal.
If people want to stand up against attacks from the NDP-Liberal coalition on agriculture and energy, they should vote for her. The UCP will not support the "just transition."
She said Notley and the NDP “will do whatever their bosses Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau say they should do,” adding when Notley used to be premier, she promoted the just transition, carbon tax, and emissions caps.
.@ABDanielleSmith will not support just transition. @RachelNotley will do what @JustinTrudeau and @theJagmeetSingh tell her. pic.twitter.com/oxU6YqpCl7— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) April 29, 2023
Looking out at the crowd, Smith said she feels hopeful because by working together, they can build a strong, prosperous Alberta.
She concluded by saying the UCP cannot afford to lose the election.
“We can keep moving forward with the UCP, or we can move backwards with the NDP and put all of our growth and all of our opportunities at risk,” she said.
UCP candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) started off the event by saying right now, there is so much to be excited for.
“Alberta’s economy is booming, we’re seeing economic diversification at rates we’ve never seen before,” said Schulz.
“We’ve welcomed billions of investment dollars in technology, film and television, hydrogen, agriculture, aviation, tourism, and I could go on and on.”
Schulz said Alberta is once again seen as a land of opportunity. Under Smith’s leadership, Alberta’s economy is poised to lead Canada in growth.
The UCP holds a slight 3% lead over the NDP in the province-wide decided vote (48% to 45%), according to a January poll conducted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.
READ MORE: Poll finds UCP, NDP in tight race
“The next provincial election is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in Alberta’s history,” said ThinkHQ President Marc Henry.
“As it sits today, the NDP can capture 20 seats out of Edmonton without breaking a sweat, and the UCP can say the same for most of the constituencies outside of the two biggest cities.”
If we can at all believe these "Polls". Sometimes I interact with my children's friends (all adults and professionals) and am absolutely stunned at their lack of objective thought, they all think the NDP is their party, not because they are partisan, but because they are literally brainwashed with misinformation and outright lies from their own groups and employers. Parochialism is profound amongst their generation and their critical thinking skills are severely lacking. Not all of them but certainly enough to cause concern.
